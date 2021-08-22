Think about how many times you have said or heard this since early 2020: “I just want this COVID-19 pandemic to be over with so we can get back to our normal lives.” It certainly is a hopeful thought, but one important step toward that return to normalcy has been ignored by too many people in southcentral Kentucky and elsewhere.
Get your vaccine.
The vaccines work, even if the meme you see on Facebook or other social media says otherwise. Much research has been done, and the numbers coming out of our hospitals amid this delta variant-induced coronavirus surge provide startling evidence to support the vaccines’ effectiveness.
The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Glasgow’s T.J. Samson Community Hospital have reported recently that the overwhelming majorities of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. One day last week, T.J. Regional Health Executive Vice President of Marketing Stacey Biggs told the Daily News: “Of our 20 COVID patients, only two are fully vaccinated.”
And if you think for a second that those statistics are a local anomaly, the story is much the same in Louisville, where Norton Healthcare last week reported 156 inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19 – and 142 of those had not been vaccinated.
No one says the vaccines are perfect, but if they weren’t extremely effective, would those numbers be so lopsided in favor of the vaccinated?
Get your vaccine.
In the Barren River region and elsewhere, vaccination numbers remain much too low. In Warren County, only 38% of the population had been fully vaccinated as of midweek. In some surrounding counties, the rate wasn’t much better. In other counties, it was even worse.
“I don’t know how else to put this. This is getting your friends, your family members, your neighbors sick. Some of them aren’t going to make it,” Gov. Andy Beshear recently told Kentuckians. “Please care about each other more than you care about political arguments.”
But this pandemic continues to drag on with no end in sight, and health care workers are overwhelmed.
“I think our physicians and our staff are showing fortitude in handling this most recent surge, and yet they are still human,” Med Center Health’s Wade Stone told the Daily News’ John Reecer. “The answer to getting back to better days is vaccination for our community. That is the best means for all of us to get past this situation we are in now.”
Certainly, there are legitimate reasons why some people have not been vaccinated, such as severe reactions to any vaccine or deeply held religious objections. We understand and support residents with those concerns, but that number is very limited, and most southcentral Kentuckians can easily take the step that we all need to end this pandemic.
Get your vaccine.
For some, the unwillingness to do so could mean illness and hospitalization if exposed to the virus. In the worst-case scenarios, it could mean death.
“It is heart-wrenching to see unvaccinated individuals come into the hospital with regret,” Dr. Ryan Dare, an infectious diseases physician, recently told NBC News. They are patients who, “if they could do it all over again, would have had the vaccine in a second,” he said.
Maybe you don’t believe President Joe Biden’s statements on vaccine effectiveness or any other issue. Maybe you are vaccine hesitant because you never trusted anything from then-President Donald Trump, whose administration started the COVID-19 vaccine development program. Maybe you don’t believe Beshear and reject his Frankfort news briefings.
If any of those statements describe you, please ask a person almost everyone trusts: Your family physician.
Ask them if they would recommend getting the COVID vaccine. Ask them if it would be a good and safe step to protect yourself and others against this virus that has taken too many people too soon from this world and left many thousands of others hospitalized and on ventilators.
We expect their answer will be this:
Get your vaccine.
– Eligible people ages 12 and up seeking the Pfizer vaccine can walk in during regular business hours at Med Center Health from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday, or they can call or text COVID to 270-796-4400 to make an appointment. Glasgow’s T.J. Samson Community Hospital continues to offer the Moderna vaccine to people 18 and older. Appointments are available in the IV therapy department. To make an appointment there, call 270-659-1010.