Complete fairness in sports – a totally equal playing field for all – has been called a pipe dream. And perhaps that is the case.
But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take common-sense steps to achieve a more level playing field when we have such opportunities.
That’s why we give our full endorsement to legislation moving through the Kentucky General Assembly that would prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports at the postsecondary, middle and high school levels in our state.
Senate Bill 83, perhaps the best-known of this year’s bills on the topic, would require the Kentucky Board of Education and Kentucky High School Athletic Association to establish that an athletic activity or sport designated as “girls” shall not be open to members of the male sex. Under the bill, the sex of the student shall be determined by the biological sex indicated on the student’s certified birth certificate issued at the time of birth or adoption, Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, the bill’s sponsor, told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
While Mills was unaware of any issues regarding participation in sports by transgender females in Kentucky, “there are parents of female athletes that are concerned about this happening in our state,” he said.
And those concerns certainly have some validity, as other states have dealt with the issue.
In 2019, for example, junior Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell High School, a transgender student-athlete who was transitioning to female, finished second in the 55-meter dash at Connecticut’s state championships. The winner of the event, Terry Miller of Bloomfield High School, was also transgender. Miller set a girls’ state indoor record in the event at 6.95 seconds.
Selina Soule, a Glastonbury High School girl who also competed in the 55-meter dash, worried that Yearwood’s and Miller’s participation as girls would affect her chances of landing a scholarship.
“We all know the outcome of the race before it even starts; it’s demoralizing,” she told athleticbusiness .com. “I fully support and am happy for these athletes for being true to themselves. They should have the right to express themselves in school, but athletics have always had extra rules to keep the competition fair.”
Connecticut isn’t alone. A quick Google search turned up similar situations in other places as well.
Fischer Wells, a transgender girl who recently helped start Westport Middle School’s field hockey team in Kentucky, told the Herald-Leader: “I really don’t want this bill to pass because that means I can’t play and it will be extremely detrimental to my mental health as well because I know that sports is a great way for me to cope with things.”
But any student could compete on a boys’ or coed team under the Senate bill. This legislation would simply prevent unfair advantages in girls’ sports.
Co-sponsor Ryan Dotson, R-Winchester, cited the obvious when talking about this legislation, which is called the Save Women’s Sports Act.
“I don’t want to see a single girl in our state go without an opportunity to win a title, to play a sport. When we see the physiological differences, I can go into a plethora of reasons of why this needs to be done,” Dotson told the Herald-Leader.
We agree, and we hope this legislation passes the General Assembly and becomes law.