We believe that when it comes to parents deciding where to send their children to school, it should be their decision to make and theirs alone and government agencies and teachers’ unions need to stay out of their decision-making process.
Parents know what is best for their children much more than a teachers’ union or the Council for Better Education, so it only makes sense that at the end of the day they should have the final say so on where they send their kids, whether it be to the city, county or private schools.
In the past Kentucky General Assembly session, the legislature passed some really good legislation in House Bill 563, which would give tax credits to donors supporting private school tuition scholarships – an element of the law that Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled to be prohibited by Kentucky’s constitution when it was challenged in court by the Council for Better Education.
Warren County Public Schools was named as a key plaintiff in that lawsuit when House Bill 563 was challenged by the Council for Better Education., which was initially filed in June.
Another key provision of House Bill 563 eases the pathway for nonresident students to attend public schools outside their district by directing school boards to craft nonresident policies and allowing those students to be counted as part of the out-of-district school’s average daily attendance – a key factor in how schools are funded in Kentucky.
Shepherd ruled Oct. 8 that elements of the contentious school-choice law are unconstitutional, but that his ruling didn’t apply to provisions that make it easier for students to attend out-of-district schools.
Shepherd’s ruling to allow school boards to craft nonresident policies and allowing those students to be counted as part of the out-of-district school’s average daily attendance is in the words of Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields a “victory for families.”
Fields is spot on in his wording of this welcome ruling because he understands that just because a child lives in the county school district doesn’t mean that he or she should have to go to the county schools. The same should be said about county schools as well. If parents living in the city school district want their kids to go to a county school, they should have that option as well. At the end of the day, parents know best what their kids need and if they want them to go to the city or county schools but live in different districts they should be allowed to choose.
It was also welcome news to learn from this ruling that the lottery that city residents living in the county school district were forced to go through every year – anxiously awaiting a phone call to see if their kids got into city schools – is over. No longer can the county school system put a cap on how many kids living in their district will be allowed to enroll in the city school system.
In our opinion, the lottery that has been going on for years now was nothing but a shakedown by the Warren County Public Schools and in the final analysis was an unfair tactic used against the parents and their children who simply wanted to go to a school in the city school district.
We would suggest that groups like the Kentucky Department of Education need to get their facts straight before coming out and saying that Shepherd’s ruling invalidates all aspects of House Bill 563.
Shepherd, who said he will be clarifying his ruling “into terms that I think even the most intransigent bureaucrat can understand,” rightfully noted Monday that the Kentucky Department of Education had misconstrued his ruling.
We applaud Judge Shepherd’s ruling in this matter that has gone on for far too long in our city and other cities as well.
We haven’t always agreed with Shepherd’s rulings in the past, but we believe he ruled correctly in this particular provision of House Bill 563.