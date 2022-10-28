As expected, the recent release of School Report Card data from the Kentucky Department of Education showed the detrimental impact of the coronavirus pandemic on learning in our schools.
With schools closed and teachers, parents and students having to adjust on the fly to online instruction, learning suffered.
Statewide, only 44% of students achieved proficient or distinguished scores in reading, while 38% reached that mark in writing and 37% made proficient or distinguished scores in math in 2021-22. In social studies, only 35.7% of students reached proficient or distinguished levels, and 21.7% achieved that level in science.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said the data shows the impact of two years of interrupted learning because of the pandemic.
“As expected, the scores are not where we like them to be,” he said.
This was true not only locally, but across the country, as test scores plummeted to record lows. Nationally, math scores showed the largest drop ever in standardized testing.
There were some bright spots locally. As the Daily News’ Justin Story reported: Bowling Green Independent Schools’ Potter Gray Elementary School had an overall performance rating of 79.7, the highest among schools in the city and county districts, a rating that puts them in the highest tier in the scale.
With a rating of 74.4, Greenwood High School and Rich Pond Elementary School were the highest performing schools in the Warren County Public Schools.
Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools had a combined average performance rating between 53 and 68.9 on a 100-point scale, occupying the middle of a five-tier system.
The schools that excelled despite the challenges of online learning should be used as examples of best practices.
Another potential positive is that we should be better prepared to handle such situations again.
One of the challenges for online instruction was the fact that still far too many households lack access to high-speed internet that is vital to so many facets of life.
This ongoing issue is thankfully being, at least in part, addressed with new funding and efforts to bring high-speed internet to all corners of the state and region.
The new numbers leave no doubt that learning was heavily impacted by the pandemic, but lessons learned and the renewed emphasis on expanding high-speed internet should be cause for optimism if we face a similar challenge in the future.