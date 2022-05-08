It’s well understood that students attend school to learn lessons they can use now and in their adult lives and careers. And our schools have repeatedly shown that overall they do a fine job in this task.
But we hope recent criticism surrounding questionable surveys given to sixth graders in Warren County Public Schools and seventh and eighth graders in Allen County Schools provides an important lesson for school officials as well.
That lesson is this: All surveys, tests and similar materials that are put before students should be well vetted BEFORE they land on the children’s desks.
In the recent incidents, Allen County Schools Superintendent Travis Hamby apologized to parents of James E. Bazzell Middle School seventh and eighth graders, and WCPS officials promised to look into why sixth graders at Rich Pond Elementary School were asked survey questions related to gender identity and sexual preference.
The questions were part of a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports survey provided to school districts across the nation, the Daily News’ John Reecer reported recently.
One question asked these children to describe their gender identity. They could pick from the following answers: Female, male, non-binary/transgender or other, or they could select “prefer not to answer.”
Another question asked, “Which of the following best describes you?” with heterosexual (straight), gay or lesbian, bisexual and “prefer not to answer” being the possible answers.
The survey was completed anonymously by students. No identifying information was collected.
While Hamby said the survey was meant to determine if the school had the necessary support structures to make sure all students felt safe and respected, the superintendent noted that “in hindsight, we could have edited or omitted questions based on developmental appropriateness.”
We agree on that point.
What is more concerning, however, is that apparently no one from WCPS looked very closely at the survey before it was given to students. Or if they did, no one apparently raised any serious questions.
“PBIS is a nationally recognized behavioral intervention system used by all Warren County Public Schools that is dedicated to helping all children succeed,” a WCPS statement said. “This year’s survey included two questions, added by the survey provider, related to gender identity and sexual preference. ... Distribution of the survey has been halted while WCPS determines why the changes were included in the survey without notification to district or school personnel.”
OK, so the survey provider added these questions, and WCPS says its leaders weren’t notified of these changes. We get that.
But shouldn’t someone – a teacher, principal, superintendent or school board – be in charge of checking (and maybe double-checking) what’s in a survey before it’s presented to students?
That seems logical to us. And in this case, we feel WCPS dropped the ball.
While news of the survey prompted widespread criticism in Allen County – “we have replaced prayer in school with this,” one Facebook user said – we certainly aren’t accusing the survey company or our local school leaders of nefarious activities.
But we do think these incidents provide an important lesson for school leaders when it comes to future surveys: Read them, and understand them, before students see them.
“Our relationship with families and the community is of the utmost importance. In the future, we will seek to better represent the norms and values of our local community,” Hamby said.