It seems like just yesterday that kids were getting out of school for the summer.
Students’ summer breaks are a bit short in our opinion, but that is an issue for another editorial.
The Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools resume classes this week. Starting back to school is a bittersweet time for many of these students. For some, it might be a relief to get back in the classroom and see some friends they have not seen much during the summer. But many others would probably like a few more weeks of summer before starting back.
There’s no changing these start dates, though. School is about to start, and we are hopeful that kids will be ready to get back in the groove and hit the ground running.
Hopefully, all students will have the shots they require to attend public school and adequate school supplies as well.
Some students will be entering first grade, junior high and high school for the first time. These are always tense times in a young person’s life, but in this phase of their youth they will also meet friends they might very well have for the rest of their lives. Equally important, they will also bond with teachers who will act as mentors through their time in school and, in some cases, beyond school.
With school starting, we want to remind motorists to be aware that some kids will be walking to and from school, other kids will be riding bikes and some will be getting on and off school buses. Motorists also should remember to stop on both sides of the road when a bus stop arm is extended. The only exception is on a divided highway such as U.S. 68-Ky. 80, in which case, only vehicles going the same direction in which the bus is traveling should stop.
Motorists should allow ample time to get to and from locations so they are not rushed or driving too fast, which could result in an accident.
No one wants this to happen. So please be very mindful of school zones with lower speed limits and kids walking in and around these zones when school begins.
Welcome back, students, to the 2019-20 school year. We hope each of you has a rewarding and productive year.
– This editorial is adapted from a piece that was originally published in August 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.