U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is a loudmouth who simply cannot help himself from spouting off mean and controversial insults any chance he gets.
He had no couth in his over-the-top comments before President Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, and since then, Schumer, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and their far-left buddies have shown how angry they are about our duly elected president with their demeaning, hateful and untruthful comments about our commander in chief.
It’s actually really sad – and a desperate attempt to earn political points with their left-wing base – that some of these loudmouths have chosen to blame Trump for the COVID-19 virus, even though it is well known the virus came from China, not from the Oval Office.
What these people don’t understand or care to try to understand is that words have consequences, and when they say things like blaming Trump for COVID-19 or that he hasn’t done enough to battle the epidemic, which is completely untrue, they deserve to be called on it.
Schumer is a prime example of someone who says things to the American public that shows his meanness and the lengths he will go to blatantly lie about Trump.
In a Twitter rant May 8, Schumer said, “President Trump doesn’t care about you. He doesn’t care about your health. He doesn’t care about your family. He doesn’t care about testing. He just cares that his cronies are taken care of.”
Really? Trump doesn’t care about us, our health, our families and testing?
We consider the source, so we’re not surprised by his absurd comments, but it is simply brash and reckless to go on social media and say such things about a president who declared a national emergency over COVID-19, has put overseas travel restrictions in effect since this epidemic began, has repeatedly called for testing across the country and has held numerous press briefings on COVID-19
Mr. Schumer, your anger and untruthful comments are misdirected. Why aren’t you spouting off at the Chinese government, which started this whole epidemic that has now claimed the lives of nearly 85,000 people in our country?
We don’t expect you to go there, so we won’t hold our breath, but to say that our commander in chief doesn’t care about the American people’s lives during a national epidemic is just ridiculous, mean-spirited and self-serving to you and your out-of-touch party.
We would submit that instead of blaming Trump, you should blame yourself as minority leader of the Senate, since you were the one who wanted to drag the baseless, totally political impeachment proceedings against the president on as long as possible by wanting to call as many witnesses as possible. By trying to do so, you distracted the president and his team from tackling the COVID-19 epidemic.
It’s worth noting that Trump did the right thing in January by issuing the travel ban in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 into our country. He was criticized by many Democrats for doing so, including Schumer, who said Trump’s travel ban would make us unsafe, inhumane and less like America.
Actually Mr. Schumer, Trump’s travel ban likely saved many lives and when you were busy pushing for weeks and weeks of testimony from witnesses on a nothing case against Trump, he was actually looking out for the American people in issuing the travel ban and trying to keep our people safe and healthy.
Schumer’s actions during the impeachment trial in which Trump was acquitted were a total distraction in the fight against COVID-19.
We would say to Mr. Schumer that perhaps by your actions during the outbreak of COVID-19, you actually don’t care about people’s health or their families, but care more about playing political games and spewing hate-filled words against our duly elected president. This is highly unfortunate, because during a epidemic like the one we are currently facing, Schumer and others should politics aside and do all they can to protect American lives.
WOW! What an obtuse editor that we have.
Now let me ask? Whom do you think of first when someone mentions "a loudmouth who simply cannot help himself from spouting off mean and controversial insults at any chance he gets"?
Anyone who things that trump is couth, is full of crap, caca, or just plain "bull$hit"! There is just no way in hell that any reasonably person can ever think of trump as being cultured, refined, or well mannered!
Now me, I make no pretenses about being couth!
What say ye?
you are a blind follower of the great orange umpa-lumpa. Trump has NO scientific, political, or social background or experience. He doesn't want any of that. He wants to live up to he Hitler hero and watch the world burn while money falls into his greedy little (little) hands. You are a country-destroying enabler.
