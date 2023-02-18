Growth doesn't come without hurdles and sometimes pain.
For Bowling Green, Warren County and a few other school systems, enrollment growth and subsequent state funding has hit a hurdle because of the COVID-19 pandemic effects.
When COVID hit in 2020, the Kentucky Department of Education was prevented from its regular tracking of aggregate average daily attendance in Kentucky schools, which is used for state fund allocations.
While most schools in the state declined in enrollment over the past few years, Bowling Green and Warren County schools were among those that grew, both in students and in the need for funding for teachers.
Consequently, minus the tracking of enrollment, both systems have lost out on Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funding – much needed funding.
The problem's cause is reasonable, but the time for rectifying the snag in enrollment oversight needs to be addressed with urgency.
Education took a hit in terms of children's learning setbacks — well-documented bumps in the road for their education and growth, both in learning and in social growth.
Students are in a catch-up mode to some degree, and the way needs to be cleared as much as possible for schools to do all they can to make up for that gap created by COVID.
The SEEK money due is substantial. Districts are allotted a base guarantee of $4,100 per student. Since before the pandemic, Warren County Public Schools enrollment has grown by more than 600 students.
Bowling Green Independent School District has already added $360,000 in staff this year, highlighting one of the major needs for the funding to be distributed. BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields calculated that Warren County schools could gain close to $3 million in funds with attendance growth that has not been documented.
There is no legislation pending in Frankfort to free up the SEEK funding, although Fields says there is dialogue with Frankfort between school officials and legislators on the issue.
We urged lawmakers to address this educational shortfall as quickly as possible.