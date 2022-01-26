Even in the best of times, dealing with government agencies can be a difficult process, and that endeavor has grown increasingly frustrating for those impacted by the deadly tornadoes that tore through Bowling Green in December.
That’s why we were glad to see the nonprofit disaster relief organization SBP – which specializes in disaster recovery – hold seminars last week at the city’s Neighborhood and Community Services building that offered advice to storm survivors navigating the process of applying for federal funding and then working with reputable contractors.
Survivors who have seen their businesses and homes damaged or destroyed need extra assistance as they navigate their recovery from the storms, and SBP urged survivors to be their own strongest advocate at every step of the process, the Daily News’ Justin Story reported.
“There’s tons of federal resources and insurance that folks can maximize those benefits from and put them on the path to recovery a lot sooner,” said Andy Stofleth, executive director of SBP Bahamas. “It’s just a very complicated process, so we want to demystify that. ... There’s some nuanced information that we want to make sure folks are aware of so they feel empowered to go forward and advocate for their own resources.”
Survivors need to remember that a rejection letter from one government agency doesn’t mean they are stuck without help.
If FEMA denies an application for assistance, for example, survivors should file an appeal within the 60-day time frame set aside to appeal any decision, and SBP members walked survivors through the necessary steps of that process.
“If you get a rejection from FEMA, it’s not the end of the road,” Stofleth said. “It may just mean you have to provide more documentation. ... Even if you get denied, you need to submit something to keep from getting booted out of the process and starting over from square one.”
City international communities liaison Leyda Becker said SBP contacted the city to ask about holding the seminars, and they provided important pieces of knowledge both to survivors and to local officials who can share the information with others still recovering.
The road to recovery from the tornadoes is well underway, but many months likely remain before things return to the “new normal” in Bowling Green.
We are grateful that seminars from SBP are making that road a little easier to navigate.
“Our Opinion” pieces in the Bowling Green Daily News exclusively represent the majority opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or beliefs of any other Daily News employees.