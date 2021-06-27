The national Democratic Party is very fond of playing the race card on a regular basis.
They simply can’t help themselves from characterizing today’s national Republican Party and its millions of supporters as racist and supportive of Jim Crow.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
Let’s not forget the national Democratic Party is the one that has the horrible history in regard to race. Their party was the party of secession during the Civil War era, the party of slavery and the party that fought to keep Jim Crow laws in place during the Civil Rights movement.
The Democrats really need to look in the mirror and realize the finger they are pointing points back to some of them.
They were the party of Jim Crow. They need to realize that and own up to it.
Since Democrats are so quick to attack Republicans as racist, we think it’s time to call out a Democratic U.S. senator who we believe has racist tendencies for failing to drop out of an all-White beach club after pledging to do so when first running for the Senate in 2006.
We are, of course, referring to two-term U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who has done little in the Senate since arriving there. His 15 minutes of fame will always be his badgering of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the confirmation hearings for drinking beer as a youth and as an adult.
Whitehouse is now rightfully taking heat from certain groups for belonging to the private, all-White Bailey’s Beach Club in Newport, R.I.
Local journalists confronted Whitehouse in 2017 after learning he resigned from the club in 2010 but transferred his ownership shares to his wife, Sandra Thornton.
As a result, “Mrs. Sheldon Whitehouse” became one of the largest shareholders in the exclusive club, alongside prominent members of the Vanderbilt and Astor families.
Whitehouse refused to back down, telling GoLocalProv.com that while he thought “it would be nice if Bailey’s changed a little bit,” he was not in a “position” to make those decisions. “I will take that up privately,” he said, before refusing to comment further.
Whitehouse also described the club as a Rhode Island “tradition.”
If he is referring to keeping minority members out of his beach club, then that’s a pretty sad and racist “tradition.”
Let’s be very clear here. Whitehouse didn’t resign and transfer all of his shares to his wife in 2010 because he thought it was wrong that there are no minorities in his beach club. He resigned for pure political expediency. He knew the optics looked bad politically, so he made the move, but as far as we can tell he is still a very visible figure at that beach club, where there are still no members of color.
Whitehouse is even being called out from those on the left for his hypocrisy and rightfully so, because this is the same guy who has been beating the drum about systematic racism.
In a news release last year, Whitehouse said: “We can and must do better to root out systemic racism in its many forms and meet America’s full promise of justice for all.”
That’s some polished rhetoric from Whitehouse, but his membership in an all-White beach club and his sleight of hand to conceal his membership there is the absolute height of hypocrisy.
Brother Gary Dantzler, executive director of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, said it best when speaking about Whitehouse. He said: “I am ashamed of Senator Whitehouse and his affiliation with this racist club. Him coming out and speaking about ending systemic racism while belonging to a ‘Whites-only’ private club is hypocrisy at its worst. We need to put an end to this good ole boy mentality and hold our elected officials accountable. Black Lives Matter Rhode Island expects the senator to call this what it is; Jim Crow-era racism that’s been lingering around the Black community like a plague. It’s time for real change and equity.”
Well said, Mr. Dantzler. You are right on target about Whitehouse and his hypocrisy when talking about his condemnation of systematic racism while being a member of an exclusive all-White club in Rhode Island.