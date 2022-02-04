For many parents, one of the frustrating things about the COVID-19 pandemic has been the uncertainty over whether schools would remain open or shut their doors amid the ebb and flow of rising and falling case numbers.
Under laws that were in place throughout much of the pandemic, school leaders statewide could face questions of whether to shut down an entire district when, in fact, just one or two schools’ virus numbers were at an alarming level.
Fortunately, the Kentucky General Assembly has taken an important and much-needed step to bring some clarity to the crisis.
School closures due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases could become more targeted after passage of Senate Bill 25, which allows districts to temporarily assign students at the school, grade or even classroom level to at-home learning, the Daily News’ Aaron Mudd reported last week.
The legislation included an emergency clause, so it went into effect immediately after receiving Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature in January.
“Senate Bill 25 provides the option for school districts across Kentucky to use remote learning days to keep the majority of students in school receiving in-person instruction while closing only those schools experiencing a high rate of COVID-19 illness,” a statement from Warren County Public Schools said.
“Should it be necessary, moving forward, Warren County Public Schools will use this option as we continue to focus our efforts on keeping students in school receiving in-person classroom instruction,” the district said.
Under Senate Bill 25, “remote instruction may be provided to each school in a school district, including to a particular grade, classroom or group of students within the school, for up to 10 days per school,” the legislation said.
However, “a school district shall not temporarily assign every student in the district to remote instruction … unless all students in the school district are located in a single school facility,” Senate Bill 25 said.
In a pandemic that has been impossible to predict, state Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, said lawmakers found great compromise through using the “surgical strike” approach with a focus on local control.
We have promoted local control throughout this pandemic, and we credit the General Assembly and our governor for taking this important step.
While remote learning has been necessary at times, we believe our children fare much better when they receive in-person instruction in a regular classroom setting, and Senate Bill 25 takes a major step toward ensuring our classrooms remain open for learning.