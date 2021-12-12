U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, was very vocal in her condemnation of then-President Donald Trump after the tragic events of Jan. 6.
Fully endorsing the U.S. House vote to impeach Trump just days after the violent disruption of the presidential election certification, the Democratic senator said in part: “Trump’s actions culminated with the attempted overthrow of the U.S. government. Trump emboldened his supporters … and encouraged a mob to march on Congress. Trump encouraged … these terrorists.”
While the events of Jan. 6 certainly should be condemned, Shaheen apparently was more about spouting political rhetoric than real concerns about an attempted “revolution.” Because, judging from her more recent statements, she really has no problem with a revolution – as long as it’s for a cause that’s near and dear to her.
With abortion’s legality in the national spotlight, Shaheen tossed more gasoline onto the out-of-control flames of partisanship in recent days when she predicted there would be a “revolution” if the Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
“I hope the Supreme Court is listening to the people of the United States because … I think if you want to see a revolution go ahead, outlaw Roe v. Wade and see what the response is of the public, particularly young people,” she said. “Because I think that will not be acceptable to young women or young men.”
In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the Supreme Court signaled Dec. 1 that it would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years, The Associated Press reported. With hundreds of demonstrators outside, the justices heard arguments that could decide the fate of the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe.
The case’s outcome probably won’t be known until next June.
But Shaheen didn’t wait for the court’s decision. Instead, she quickly joined what has been an ongoing attack on the court’s legitimacy.
In 2020, when the court was considering another abortion law, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called out conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, declaring in front of the Supreme Court, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.” The justices “won’t know what hit” them if they rule the wrong way on abortion, Schumer added.
Shaheen became the latest to insist the court rule her way – or else.
State Rep. Kurt Wuelper, a Republican from Shaheen’s home state of New Hampshire, accused her of “fomenting violence and extremism.”
“I think it’s totally inappropriate for anybody that’s actually in office to suggest that a Supreme Court decision ... would lead to a revolution,” Wuelper told The Washington Times. “That’s outrageous. Talk about fomenting violence and extremism.”
Schumer was wrong in 2020. Shaheen is wrong now.
Making abortion a campaign platform is one thing and is certainly anyone’s constitutional right. Democrats and Republicans, after all, have been debating abortion rights in every election cycle in recent history.
But calling for a revolution if the court doesn’t rule in your favor? Threatening justices and saying they “will pay the price” if a decision doesn’t go your way?
That’s completely out of bounds.
Whether from Democrats or Republicans – or those aligned with neither major party – threats against the court have no place in our society and should be condemned by all sides.