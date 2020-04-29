It's impossible to know exactly why nearly six dozen area residents took the time to reserve a free appointment for Tuesday's opening day of the state-run, drive-through coronavirus testing site at South Warren High School but then didn't even bother to show up to receive the test.
We do know, however, that the scenario is an awfully disappointing one, considering what is at stake in the race to administer tests to as many people as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Might there have been some legitimate reasons among those 70 unused time slots? Sure, there probably were a few, but we have a hard time believing that a full 20 percent of the 350 people who scheduled a test suddenly developed a reasonable excuse not to appear, effectively wasting a reservation that could have and should have been used on a person who truly wants to know his or her status.
The safest assumption, of course, is that the majority of the skipped appointments resulted from a simple lack of consideration for other people, which is precisely the opposite of what our community needs in order to safely and quickly get past the COVID-19 crisis.
This is not difficult to understand: In order to adequately control and reduce the rate of future coronavirus infections and death, health officials need much more testing data than they have now. That information will then help those experts advise government officials on the best approaches to reopening our economies and putting back to work the millions around the country who have lost, and are still losing, their jobs. The more people who are tested, the faster all of this happens.
Instead, on Tuesday in Bowling Green, we essentially had 140 people who could have been tested but weren't – the 70 who had appointments and flaked, plus the 70 others who were thereby prevented from getting a test. All that this accomplishes, frankly, is a further delay in southcentral Kentucky's return to normalcy.
Such a circumstance cannot continue unabated. Obviously, any appointment-based function expects some absenteeism, but 70 no-shows out of 350 slots during the most consequential health and economic crises of our lifetimes is a truly unacceptable number.
We can do better than this. We must do better than this. As the local testing site continues its work into next week, we implore all who have signed up for appointments to either honor those time slots or make every effort to inform officials that you will be absent, so that room might be made available for someone else.
It might seem that one skipped test is irrelevant, but it is the cumulative effect of these missed appointments that slows our recovery from this disruption. Most area residents have done their part to stem the virus' spread by adhering to social distancing guidelines. Showing up to take a test you reserved in advance is an extension of that concept – it's about being considerate and doing the right thing.
The coronavirus crisis is a collective experience, and communities must band together to reach the other side. As always, selfishness will get us nowhere.
Well .... by what I observe, there are many people (in this county) who just don't give a flying f. I see parties down the street weekly. I work a couple times a week on campus (required) and see people out on the Lawn sharing blankets, hammocks, frisbees, footballs, etc. I hear about people who go into several stores to get items (there IS delivery / pick up, people!). America the stupid, that's all I have to say about it. Land of the "I don't care about others". Good job America.
