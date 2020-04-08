When the president of the United States is speaking, cable news networks have a duty and a responsibility to cover it for the nation to view.
It doesn’t matter if a certain network or networks don’t like a particular president, part of their job is to air when the president is speaking on an array of issues, especially at a time of a national emergency as we’re experiencing now with COVID-19.
Each day, the president, along with Vice President Mike Pence and respected medical experts – including the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci – give briefings on what is new in the fight against the disease, what the federal government is doing in this fight and offering more information on how to help people avoid the disease, scientific advice, data analysis, etc.
It is our opinion that in times of need, such as the times that we are living in now, people want to hear from their commander in chief on a daily basis to learn what he is doing to help battle COVID-19. We believe that it reassures a large segment of our population to hear from President Donald Trump about all that is being done to help battle this massive epidemic.
You would think that all major cable networks would understand the need for the American public to hear from Trump during this national emergency.
But apparently CNN and MSNBC don’t feel that way. On several different occasions now, these networks have tuned out Trump while he was speaking to instead talk to their own commentators.
It’s quite obvious through comments made by certain anchors at these cable networks that they are indeed not fans of Trump, which is obviously their prerogative. But in doing so, they are depriving a large segment of their viewers who want to hear how Trump is handling this crisis.
That’s a real shame, because in times of a national emergency such as this, all cable networks should put their personal and political dislike of Trump aside and provide their viewers what they want to see – which is Trump trying to calm fears, offering updates on this disease and explaining precautions people should continue to take during this national emergency.
