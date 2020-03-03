We are fortunate in this community to have top-notch law enforcement agencies.
Every day, they strive to protect and serve. They put their lives on the line to make sure our citizens are kept safe. For their service, we are indeed grateful and owe them a lot of thanks for looking out for us.
We are also very fortunate that our community’s law enforcement agencies are open and transparent. They have proven that they are accessible and are open to being as transparent as possible with residents and the press.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower is a leader we have applauded for being so open with the public about matters pertaining to his department. He has done a good job in holding town hall meetings in different parts of the county to hear people’s thoughts and concerns.
This is a sign of a true leader. He gets that he needs to be out in public, listen to citizens’ concerns and make changes when warranted.
We like how Hightower operates and we like how he showed true transparency with a recently released 40-page report detailing his department’s activity from 2019.
The report provides a glimpse into the office’s yearly activity, detailing the number of extra patrols requested, K-9 deployments, tax dollars collected and other statistics.
The report said the sheriff’s dispatch center, consisting of 14 full-time telecommunicator positions, received 63,289 calls for service last year, a 7.6 percent increase from the 58,816 calls received in 2018. The report includes a summary of incidents that received a response from the sheriff’s office last year, including 2,501 traffic stops, 1,821 animal control-related incidents, 1,544 vehicle crashes and 1,664 calls regarding suspicious people or activity.
The most incidents worked by the sheriff’s office, however, involved calls for extra patrols, which numbered 6,553 last year. It also goes on to give numbers of mental health transports to Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville and the total cases worked at the Warren County Justice Center.
To some people, these numbers might not mean much. But to people like us who are in the information business, the release of all of these figures means a lot. We applaud Hightower for knowing how important transparency is and for releasing these numbers to the public.
