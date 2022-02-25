Here in America, we take great pride in the legal concept that the guilt of an accused person cannot be presumed and that he or she must be assumed to be innocent until proven otherwise. But at the same time, we also should use common sense when dealing with the accused.
And from where we sit, it seems common sense was in incredibly short supply or completely extinct as Quintez Brown, 21, a social justice activist running as an independent for Louisville’s metro council, was given a get-out-of-jail card just two days – TWO DAYS! – after he was accused of attempting to gun down a mayoral candidate in Louisville.
“Our criminal justice system is clearly broken. It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday,” the mayoral candidate, Craig Greenberg, said in a statement.
Brown, a former intern and editorial columnist for the Courier Journal who has been prolific on social media, is accused of walking into Greenberg’s campaign office Feb. 14 at Butchertown Market, pulling out a handgun and opening fire.
Greenberg told news outlets he had been holding a meeting with members of his team when the suspect walked into the office. “When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed it directly at me and began shooting,” he said.
By the grace of God, no one was injured or killed. Greenberg did say a bullet grazed his sweater.
Apprehended a short time later near the shooting scene, Brown was carrying a loaded 9 mm magazine in his pants and had a drawstring bag with a handgun and additional handgun magazines, according to The Associated Press.
The shooting erupted about 10 a.m. on a Monday. Incredibly, by that Wednesday evening, Brown was no longer in jail.
A group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund – which is tied to Black Lives Matter Louisville (and the suspect is Black) – paid the $100,000 cash bond on that Wednesday afternoon. Under terms of home incarceration, Brown has been fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and is confined to his home, but we have seen cases even here in Bowling Green in which suspects who are supposedly “confined to home” are actually out in the community going about their lives.
To make matters in the Louisville case even worse, even the defense attorney raised questions about Brown by noting the accused gunman battles severe mental health issues. That attorney, Rob Eggert, told the Courier Journal that Brown is “severely mentally ill” and that he apparently had “a mental health breakdown and hasn’t slept for days or weeks” before the shooting.
How would you feel if a suspect with these descriptions and charges was under “home confinement” next door to your home?
Yes, again, a person is deemed innocent until proven guilty, but the safety of the community at large must also be considered. And upon Brown’s release from jail and possible reentry to the community, the reactions were scathing and bipartisan.
Greenberg, who is a Democrat: “If someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody. We must work together to fix this system.”
Charles Booker, a Louisville Democrat running for the U.S. Senate: “Anyone who has been arrested for attempted murder – and is feared to be a harm to themselves and others – should be in custody.”
Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Louisville Republican: “Less than 48 hours after this activist tried to literally murder a politician, the radical left bailed their comrade out of jail. It is just jaw-dropping. The innocent people of Louisville deserve better.”
Sean Delahanty, a former Louisville criminal judge for two decades, told the AP that he felt the $100,000 cash bond for Brown was “substantial” and that “the judge who set the bond believed that the bond was going to keep the person in jail.”
But, clearly, it did not keep him in jail. And any Louisvillian who draws Brown’s ire could be considered at risk with this man no longer behind bars.
A GOP state lawmaker, Rep. Jason Nemes of Louisville, told the Courier Journal that he will introduce a bill in the Kentucky General Assembly that would allow voters to decide on a constitutional amendment allowing defendants to be detained without bail if they pose a grave danger.
That is much needed. It’s needed to protect the suspect, who in this case clearly has mental health problems, the victims and all those others who could potentially face harm with an alleged attempted murderer out of jail after only two days and possibly on the streets.