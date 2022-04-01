For a long time, fans of shows at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center had awaited these words from Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeff Reed:
“Broadway is back!”
Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down SKyPAC – and much of society – Reed last week announced the return of Broadway shows to the downtown Bowling Green performing arts center.
“I’m really excited about today’s announcement, which can really be summed up with three words: Broadway is back!” Reed said March 22 at a SKyPAC news conference. “We wanted to introduce a season with at least three productions just as soon as possible, but the pandemic and institutional restructuring temporarily delayed those plans.”
Lives have been upended at many levels in this tragic pandemic, and many have yearned for months upon months for what were once considered simple pleasures of going to the theater or going out to eat.
Now, with the pandemic easing, restaurants and stores have largely reopened, and we consider Reed’s announcement another important step in our community’s return to normalcy.
Kicking off the new slate of shows will be “Legally Blonde: The Musical” on Oct. 28, followed by “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” on Dec. 9. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will end the series June 24, 2023, the Daily News’ John Reecer reported.
While COVID’s lessening impacts allowed Arts of Southern Kentucky to look toward the Broadway shows, Reed noted that the addition of sponsor Robert Ramsey was a “game-changer” and solidified the series. It will be named the Willanna K. Ramsey Broadway Series in honor of Robert Ramsey’s late wife.
“SKyPAC is a great addition to our community,” Robert Ramsey said at the news conference. “We wanted for people in Bowling Green and in the area to not have to go to Nashville or Louisville to see a Broadway show. We wanted to get Broadway back in Bowling Green. I just hope the community will enjoy the shows as much as Willanna and I did.”
Fortunately for our region, shows are returning elsewhere as well.
The Far Off Broadway Players’ dinner theater productions have also been on hold amid the pandemic, but the group is now ready to bring them back with the comedy “Dearly Departed.” Performances are planned for July at Cave City Convention Center.
“It’s a wonderful comedy ...,” Far Off Broadway Players artistic director Paul Glodfelter said.
Auditions will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 6 and 1 to 3:30 p.m. April 9. An audition packet is available at faroffbroadwayplayers. com. Rehearsals should begin in two to three weeks, once the cast is in place.
Victoria Hutter of the National Endowment of the Arts once said “the arts make my brain and my heart stretch to make room for newness,” and we agree. Amid this burst of newness, we wish Arts of Southern Kentucky and the Far Off Broadway Players much success with these projects.