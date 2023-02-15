Getting a job for some can have an expensive burden – transportation to work.
While Bowling Green is an urban area, it’s not a large metro with tons of options for public transit.
So various agencies and the city pitch in, and we were glad to see that Hope House Ministries was the recipient of a $150,000 award to expand its shuttle service for workers in and around Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green City Commission selected Hope House for the award. The only other bidder was Uber.
Hope House has been running a shuttle since 2017, relying on donor support. It provides shuttle service to the Transpark and Southern Industrial Park in the form of its “Ready to Work” shuttle.
The shuttle service runs about 100 hours a week.
Hope House is a gospel-based nonprofit that provides various support and services to those in need.
Hope House Ministries President Bryan Lewis said the shuttle offering is expensive, and prior to the city award of money, a lack of funding has “always limited our ability to grow and expand.”
The transportation provides those in need of it a chance to build up their earning power and progress in providing for themselves and their families.
“Knowing that our riders continue to show this service to be a need and as we continue to grow in the amount of shuttle riders, we just want to do the best we can to offer this service,” Lewis said in a Daily News interview.
It’s an expensive service, costing about $100,000 yearly, Lewis said, once all expenses are factored in – fuel, staff and maintenance.
Jobs are plentiful in the Bowling Green metro area, and with that abundance comes the need for getting the most out of the labor market in place.
More important, people benefit from support from private and government assistance to meet their needs.
It’s good to see Hope House stepping forward and the city understanding the need and providing support as well.