Did more than 1,000 of Kentucky’s public school teachers break the law when they participated last year in “sick-out” political protests that closed some schools around the state?
The answer depends on who is running the state at the time the question is asked.
In mid-August, then-Labor Cabinet Secretary David Dickerson – a member of the administration of former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who was an unapologetic and aggressive antagonizer of Kentucky’s teachers – announced his conclusion that yes, the teachers participated in an “illegal work stoppage.” Dickerson’s statement amounted to a mere warning, however, since he declined to impose fines of up to $1,000 a day against any of the teachers involved but threatened punitive action should such activities occur again.
Then, at the end of December, new Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts – a member of the administration of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who campaigned as a staunch supporter of public school teachers and was endorsed by the Kentucky Education Association – announced his conclusion that no, the teachers did nothing wrong. Roberts wrote that Dickerson’s finding was “improper and contrary to law,” because the absentee teachers were exercising free speech rather than protesting the terms of their employment, which is a requirement for a strike in the legal sense of the word.
In an investigative report released Sept. 3, the labor cabinet’s Office of the Inspector General concluded that it was the express intent of at least 1,074 teachers to call in sick in order to attend political events and shut down schools in 10 districts. The OIG punted, however, on the legality of that approach: “Whether the ‘sickouts’ constitute a ‘strike’ or ‘work stoppage’ under KRS 336.130(1) is a question for the Secretary.”
It is hardly surprising that both labor secretaries’ conclusions aligned with the political objectives of the governors who appointed them. Dickerson’s opinion was another way for the Bevin administration to clap back in its seemingly endless shouting match with teachers, while Roberts’ finding was an opportunity for Beshear to further solidify his footing with a voting bloc key to his election.
Political maneuvering aside, though, it would’ve been in the state’s better interest if Roberts had left Dickerson’s opinion alone. Roberts’ reversal letter altogether avoided commentary on whether the teachers’ method of protest – the manipulation and misuse of sick leave for non-health reasons – was an appropriate way for them to make their point. The Beshear administration clearly wants to stay in the teachers’ good graces, but it also wants to tiptoe around the approach some protesters took, which disrupted the lives of thousands of students and parents and irked thousands of Kentuckians who are careful not to play games with their own employers’ rules and policies.
It is unfortunate that Roberts’ reversal sends the message, intentionally or not, that this kind of behavior is to be encouraged. We don’t believe this is the position the state should take.
Like any Kentucky resident, public school teachers absolutely have the right to express their views on issues affecting the state. When those issues touch teachers directly, as the pension debate certainly did, we understand their desire to be seen and heard at the Capitol, rather than by reaching out to legislators through less conspicuous means. On those points, we have no objection to the teachers’ protests.
That said, we also don’t think it is asking too much for First Amendment freedoms to be exercised responsibly. The First Amendment in and of itself is not a shield against the consequences of miscalculations made in the planning or execution of a demonstration, and in our view, some teachers went too far by specifically setting out to close schools and disrupt the lives of students and their families. We hope school boards and superintendents around Kentucky have taken steps to curb similar scenarios in the future.
Ultimately, the question of whether the sick-outs were legal is largely irrelevant. While we are sure educators bristled at Dickerson’s opinion that they acted illegally, no actual punishments were doled out. Besides, after the change in governorship, chances are nil that Beshear’s labor cabinet would’ve followed through on Dickerson’s threat to issue a tougher response in the future, anyway.
But the question of whether the teachers’ manner of protest was appropriate remains open to discussion. We are disappointed that Roberts’ reversal seems to signal an all-clear to public employees – not just teachers – who might misuse policies such as sick leave or otherwise disrupt the business of the public in order to make purely political statements. We would’ve preferred that Dickerson’s opinion remain in effect – not to discourage the exercise of free speech, but as a reminder to responsibly choose when and how to be heard.
