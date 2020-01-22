This whole impeachment process by Democrats in the House that we’ve had to witness for the past few months has been nothing but a partisan political process, as illustrated by the vote being almost entirely on partisan lines.
Ever since the day that President Donald Trump was elected president, an angry national Democratic Party has been gunning for our commander in chief because it lost an election it felt entitled to win. It hasn’t helped matters that the president has been “guilty” of accomplishing many of the things he promised.
Democrats forget they ran a horrible candidate who called half of the citizens of this country “a basket full of deplorables” and took for granted states she should’ve won, but instead neglected during her campaign.
Since Election Day, Democrats have had a huge bull’s-eye on Trump’s back. They hoped the Mueller report would find incriminating evidence against Trump in hopes of moving forward with impeachment, but the report found no collusion with Russia.
Their impeachment articles are pathetic and not criminal and are a sham. It’s a total waste of time and taxpayer money and only goes to show how far the Democrats would go to destroy a good president they despise.
Several weeks ago, we watched as their party in the House impeached Trump on a party-line vote. This was obviously their right to vote for impeachment as their party controls the House, but the grounds for impeachment were based primarily on hearsay and presumption and were flimsy at best.
What began as a solemn moment in December when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the chamber was moving forward with articles of impeachment didn’t end so solemnly last week, when the speaker had a signing ceremony before the impeachment documents were sent to the Senate.
The nation watched as Pelosi, surrounded by Trump haters, signed the impeachment documents with pens engraved in gold with her name on them sitting on silver platters. She handed out souvenir pens like they were prizes with a smile on her face, as if this was some proud day for this country, despite her claims the impeachment process is a solemn and prayerful matter.
It has been estimated that these pens and silver platters that Pelosi personally selected cost in the neighborhood of several thousand dollars. We have not been able to verify if these gold pens and silver platters were paid for with taxpayer dollars, but if they were, that’s an insult to everyone who voted for Trump.
The optics of this signing ceremony look horrible for Pelosi and Co., as many around her could be seen smiling and laughing as if this was something to celebrate.
As if that wasn’t enough, Pelosi went on to appear Friday night on the HBO talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” where she shared a fist bump with the host, again demonstrating blatant hypocrisy in regard to her own calls for solemnity.
Pelosi hasn’t been solemn at all. What she has shown, sadly, is how deeply partisan our country has become and the anger and hatred that the national Democratic Party has toward this president.
Pelosi and Co. might have thought this was funny, but at the end of the day it came across as highly childish and unprofessional in what was really a sad day for our country brought on by her and her party.
