In August, setting the tone for a new school year ahead, then-Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis issued a plea to the state’s residents, asking them to consider teaching as a first, second or even third career.
“You can positively impact the lives of children and families now and for generations to come. You can inspire Kentucky’s next generation of scientists, health care professionals, educators, attorneys and more,” Lewis said during a meeting of the state’s Board of Education. “What’s missing in Kentucky’s schools? You. Take the next step toward teaching. Kentucky students need you.”
In the months following, Kentucky’s Department of Education has aimed to address a teacher shortage, one that Lewis framed as both a state and national issue.
“From 2008 to 2017, the U.S. saw a 27 percent decrease in completion of education preparation programs; in Kentucky that decrease was 36 percent,” Lewis said in a KDE news release at the time. “This trend is creating a crisis.”
Hoping to stem the tide, Kentucky’s Department of Education launched Go Teach Kentucky, a public campaign (located online at goteachky.com) that aimed to draw high school and college students, along with working professionals, into education careers.
The campaign’s latest move involves tapping educators around the state to serve as “ambassadors” and help spread the word about the rewards of teaching and mentoring young people.
We’re proud to say that Jennifer Emberton, a teacher at Franklin-Simpson Middle School, has been selected to join the group, and that there’s perhaps no greater example for students in Simpson County.
Originally from Allen County, Emberton grew up in humble beginnings. She’s a survivor of generational poverty and has worked her way up to become an educator – a journey she first took to be a better advocate for her eldest son, who is deaf.
Speaking to the Daily News, Emberton conveyed her excitement in becoming the encouraging voice for students that she never heard growing up.
“I love what I do, and I’d like to be able to share that with others,” Emberton told the Daily News. “It’s worth it.”
If you happen to know Emberton, be sure to wish her luck in this new effort. We certainly wish her well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.