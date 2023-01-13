Opportunity for improvement and life advancement should be taken advantage of, and providing those chances to grow should be commended.
A program in Simpson County, a combined effort of the Simpson County Detention Center and Southcentral Kentucky Technical and Community College, has created a pilot program for inmates called SKY DIVE – Southcentral Kentucky Developing the Incarcerated with a Valuable Education.
The program is designed to reduce recidivism rates and provide those incarcerated with more educational muscle upon release to help increase their chances of success, both in further education and in the workplace.
“It’s cheaper to educate than to incarcerate,” said SCDC Jailer Eric Vaughn.
Everyone at some point in their lives needs a second chance and a boost toward solidifying their lives, both in relationships and in work. Three “pioneers” selected from 14 applicants in the program have an opportunity to pave the way for others and themselves as they look toward a brighter future.
Life circumstances can impede the growth of some of our citizens. There are often bad choices made in connection with these circumstances, but through guidance from educators and support and leadership from those in law enforcement, there is a way out, if taken.
The goal for SKY DIVE is to become an approved Prison Education Program by the fall 2023 semester. That time frame would allow inmates to apply for and use now-available Pell Grants to fund college courses.
The program is just getting started – “We’re kind of building the boat as we’re sailing,” said Kelcie Richart, SKYCTC Franklin-Simpson Center campus director.
It’s good to see this kind of interest and creativity on the part of the Simpson County leadership in both organizations, and we applaud their efforts to help those who are in need of further education.