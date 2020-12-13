Hypocrisy: the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform; pretense. – Merriam Webster.
Hypocrisy is all around us. Most of us see it on a daily basis. We see it in people we talk to and people we work with, but we see the most hypocrisy in our politicians, Republicans and Democrats alike.
We’re not labeling all politicians as hypocrites because we do believe many politicians are honest, non-self-serving people who care about their constituents and do what is best for them.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started back in March, however, we’ve seen a lot of hypocrisy from local, state and federal politicians preaching to the rest of us to constantly wear masks, but sometimes not practicing at all what they preach.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continuously goes on television and preaches to us the importance of wearing masks, but after preaching she got caught maskless at a salon in her district that wasn’t even supposed to be open. That happened right after she criticized President Donald Trump’s reluctance to wear a mask.
And what about out-of-touch California Gov. Gavin Newsom? He has preached for months to the people of his state about his mask mandate, but he was caught on camera maskless at the tony French Laundry restaurant the same week he warned against Thanksgiving gatherings.
What about Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who told citizens not to travel for the holidays and then boarded a plane to Mississippi not an hour later to spend Thanksgiving with his daughter?
Then you’ve got Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler, who told people to stay home while he went to a timeshare in Cabo San Lucas. He flew to Mexico on a private jet after attending his daughter’s wedding, where more than 20 people attended. Adler has recommended no more than 10 people for groups gatherings.
Defund-the-police proponent Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had her hair done after ordering others not to do the same and then joined in maskless at a Joe Biden victory celebration in violation of her own restrictions. She even had the gall to call her actions “essential activities.”
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has been caught numerous times maskless at the U.S. Capitol and the airport.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, celebrated Biden’s win maskless after preaching to their constituents to always wear masks.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo planned a family Thanksgiving that broke his own rules for everyone else until he was called out for it. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., summed up Cuomo best in a tweet when he said: “Do as I say, not as I do. Family for me, but none for you.” Cuomo’s brother, Chris, lectures on safety at CNN but has broken nearly every COVID-19 protocol on multiple occasions, even breaking quarantine after testing positive.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, held a Christmas party after warning others to avoid gatherings.
Then you’ve got a complete beauty in Democrat Shelia Kuehl, a Los Angles County supervisor who voted to ban outdoor dining but hours later was seen eating outside at a restaurant.
These hypocrites call themselves leaders, and some even had the nerve to justify breaking the same orders that they issued in regard to wearing masks. These so-called leaders flaunted their orders in public, feeling they were entitled and above their own orders they forced upon other people.
There are many more so-called leaders like the ones we mentioned who are ordering citizens to comply with mask orders that they refuse to follow, but it would take too long to list each one in this editorial.
At the end of the day, these people aren’t leaders but total hypocrites who have the mentality of “Do as I say, not as I do.”
Leaders lead by example. These mentioned have not led by example, which has earned them the very sad title of hypocrites.
We should really expect more from our “leaders” than what we have witnesses through their heightened hypocrisy.
