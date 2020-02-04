Nonprofit organizations across our community and state make such positive differences in so many people’s lives, often helping people they don’t even know.
These are very admirable groups that must operate by relying largely on donations from generous people, and sometimes grants, to help them help others.
We cannot say enough about how thankful we are for all the hard work they do every year. When new nonprofits appear in the community whose goal is to help others, they should be recognized.
One small nonprofit that we would like to applaud and recognize for all its hard work and future plans to help those in need is SOKY Patriots, which was formed last year.
The nonprofit organization in Smiths Grove will provide such items as food, clothing and equipment for military veterans with disabilities and other disabled people as well.
The nonprofit’s founder, Tim Allen, hopes to raise $15,000 in the project’s first phase to get a pre-built assistance center up by April 1. Through a social media fundraiser and a crowdfunding campaign, Allen said he has already raised more than $3,500. Allen said that first phase would include a food pantry, emergency clothing and furniture, hygiene supplies and mobility equipment for assistance to anyone in need.
Eventually, Allen would like to see a 10,000-square-foot center that would house areas for food preparation and dining, a clothing closet, offices, a multipurpose area and storage for mobility equipment. His plan also includes an outdoor amphitheater for music events and movies and a playground accessible by youngsters with disabilities.
These ideas put forth by Allen, when executed, could go a long way toward helping our veterans and others in need.
Ultimately, this project will be in the $400,000 to $500,000 range. Plans for the center envision serving parts of Edmonson, Barren and Allen counties, in addition to Warren County.
While Allen is trying to raise a large amount for his center, we believe it would be money well spent because of all that the center could provide to those it will serve.
Allen has been in contact with people to help secure the funding over time, including Barren River Area Development District staff members, which is a good start. Those who have talked to him seem to believe his plan has merit.
We commend Allen and his volunteers for having the vision and selflessness to try to help a lot of others, and we wish him the best of luck in seeing this new center built.
