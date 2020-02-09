President Donald Trump delivered a stellar performance in his State of the Union address Tuesday.
The commander in chief, who was acquitted of partisan impeachment charges in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, touted our roaring economy; the considerable progress accomplished on the border wall construction on our southern border; the killing of two key terrorists, one of whom was responsible for killing hundreds of U.S. service members; negotiating significant trade agreements; lowering the unemployment rate to the lowest it’s been in a half-century; and announcing that 7 million people are now off of food stamps and that 10 million people were off welfare under his watch.
He listed many more accomplishments in his 80-plus-minute speech, but these are some of the most important.
During his address, Trump paid well-deserved tribute to a 100-year-old Tuskegee airman, retired Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, who Trump promoted to this rank in a special ceremony in the Oval Office on Tuesday.
It was also a very emotional moment when Trump recognized Amy Williams – and her 6-year-old daughter, Elliana, and 3-year-old son, Rowan – whose husband, Army Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams, has been deployed for the last seven months, his fourth deployment to the Middle East. The sergeant walked in and surprised his family. Some in the audience were seen wiping their eyes during this special moment.
Trump also announced during the address that a Philadelphia fourth grader, Janiyah Davis, would be able to attend a school of her choosing under the Opportunity Scholarship. Trump noted that he supports school choice and believes, as we do, that children shouldn’t continue to be left behind in failing schools. We were glad that the president recognizes this and has made it his goal to see that all children are given the same chance of attending the schools where they have the best chances of succeeding.
We believe Trump really knocked it out of the park Tuesday and are simply amazed at the many accomplishments he has made in just a little more than three years in office.
While we are very proud of Trump, it was a real shame, but no surprise, to see many Democrats not applaud his accomplishments. It was shameful that the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, ripped up the president’s speech as he was concluding. This childish and petty act – the only time this has ever happened in our nation’s history, as far as our research shows – demonstrated the speaker’s true colors and likely helped Trump and the Republican Party.
On Tuesday, Trump showcased his accomplishments, while many on the other side showed pettiness, childlike behavior and anger. We applaud Trump for his hard and productive work for our citizens, which has never faltered even as his enemies have worked tirelessly to discredit and destroy him.
