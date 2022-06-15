We appreciate the Bowling Green City Commission’s unanimous decision last week to preserve the Southern Queen Hotel – an indelible piece of local African American history that deserves to be maintained and revitalized for the benefit of future generations.
Since 1906, the Southern Queen has stood at 140 State St., once serving as a hotel for Black travelers in the era when they were not allowed to patronize Whites-only facilities. Featured in the renowned “Green Book” that identified such businesses for African American travelers, the hotel even welcomed famous visiting performers, including singer Tina Turner, according to City Commissioner Carlos Bailey.
The commission’s vote means the city of Bowling Green will purchase and restore the property, which will then be sold to as-yet undetermined new owners who will be required to retain the house’s historic qualities. The specific future use of the home is unclear, however, and will be determined through a proposal process once the city’s restoration work is complete.
At more than 115 years old, the house – which has been owned by the Moses family – likely will present certain challenges during restoration. Brent Childers, director of Bowling Green neighborhood and community services, anticipates the presence of asbestos and lead, and several structural deficiencies are already known.
Once those issues are dealt with, though, the site will offer prospective owners a rich opportunity to enhance our city’s commemoration of its Black history, both in an overall sense and specifically related to the Shake Rag community where the Southern Queen stands. Potential future owners will have to present their vision for the property to the city before a buyer is ultimately selected.
Conversion to a museum or bed and breakfast are among the options; Bailey said he’d like to see the Southern Queen function as a sort of living museum.
“It could be a museum but also have a kitchen inside, so you could eat some type of soul food and learn the history behind the Southern Queen and Shake Rag,” Bailey told the Daily News’ Jake Moore after the city commission’s vote.
We are confident city officials will reach an agreement with an owner who will be dedicated to turning the Southern Queen into a vibrant, educational and important connector between Bowling Green’s past and present, and we are thankful that this historic site has been awarded a new lease on life.
