The holiday shopping season provides an opportunity for consumers to support local families, workers, businesses and the overall well-being of what is a strong regional economy.
Buying local is a phrase we hear often. Statistics bear out that local buyers have a strong impact on improving the community through keeping money circulating in their home towns.
Online shopping is convenient and has its place, and more local businesses also are taking their wares and services online, but there is a personal connection and community support in spending at local businesses one doesn’t get from an impersonal online purchase.
According to a Forbes magazine interview of Amy Hartzler, director of communications for the Business Alliance for Local Living Economies, for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 stays in the community.
That statistic illustrates a multiplier effect. That $68 is spent again and enriches the local economy. According to a Michigan State University paper on spending local, such consumer purchases power funding for charities. In a case study, local businesses donated at a higher rate – 4 to 1 – to local charities.
Spending local also, according to the article:
•Creates more local jobs
•Enhances diversity
•Strengthens local networks
•Boosts environmental sustainability
•Increases real estate values
The aggregate effects of spending holiday dollars – and year-round shopping dollars as well – give consumers a power to impact their neighbors, friends and provide a sense of empowerment in regard to supporting out community and overall gives buyers a sense of community.
There are times when buying from a large box store is necessary, and that’s not a bad thing either. Local people work in those stores as well.
However, that money creates revenue that bleeds out of local coffers at a higher rate.
We encourage shopping at locally owned businesses when possible, and even at the expense of perhaps paying a little more at times.
It’s an investment that helps to prop up our community wealth and keeps the flow of commerce strong and the lives of our business owners and citizens enriched.