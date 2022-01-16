Ever since the 1990 Kentucky Education Reform Act, local control has been a centerpiece of school governance across Kentucky.
The Kentucky Supreme Court had ruled in 1989 that the state’s elementary and secondary school system was unconstitutional, and the 1990 law – commonly referred to as KERA – completely overhauled our education system. One of the many major changes as part of that law was site-based school decision-making councils, which promoted more local control over each school.
Now, the Kentucky General Assembly is attempting to subvert that local control.
Senate Bill 1, which was introduced by Republican state Sen. John Schickel of Union, would largely turn the parent and teacher councils into advisory groups rather than decision-makers. Under the bill, which has passed the state Senate and was awaiting action in the House at the time this editorial was written, decisions on curriculum – an increasingly contentious issue in some school districts across the country – and principal hiring would move from the school councils to district superintendents.
The bill’s critics worry that consolidating more authority with superintendents would weaken the influence of teachers and parents in school decision making, and you can count the Daily News editorial board among that group.
Current state law allows for two parents, three teachers and the principal or administrator of the school on each school council. If the law is changed, we believe it should be to allow an additional parent on each council to match the number of teachers.
Schickel, in fact, told Daily News education reporter Aaron Mudd that parents “really don’t have a say at all through the site-based council because they are a minority.” Schickel said his legislation would now place key decisions in the hands of the school district’s superintendent, and by extension, its local board of education.
But while there appears to be little appetite in Frankfort for adding the number of parents, that doesn’t mean the General Assembly should effectively eliminate the councils’ power. After all, the councils have worked just fine for more than 30 years.
Ronda Harmon, executive director of the Kentucky Association of School Councils, noted that, if passed in its current form, Senate Bill 1 would represent a departure from the idea that schools should not be “one size fits all” and that it “takes away ownership that the parents and teachers and principals have.”
Harmon also contends the measure would exacerbate the problem it sets out to fix: disenfranchising parents from curriculum and instruction-related decisions.
Yet another problem with the bill is that under SB1’s original language, when selecting a new school principal, the school councils would be consulted by the superintendent making the hiring decision – but only after each council member signs a nondisclosure agreement that bars publicly sharing information or discussions that took place during the consultation. The provision also said members who violate that agreement “may be subject to removal from the school council by the Kentucky Board of Education.”
SB 1 is simply a bad bill, and it should never become law in its current form.
Sen. Morgan McGarvey, the chamber’s top-ranking Democrat, told The Associated Press that Senate Bill 1 runs counter to the local control philosophy frequently discussed in the Senate. “I thought we were usually debating for more local control,” he said. “So today we are taking the voices out of the hands of the people most familiar with the kids and those schools.”
We agree. Barring an unexpected change that would add an additional parent to each council, we endorse keeping our school councils in place as they are to do the job they have done well for 30 years.