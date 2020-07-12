The fish kill that happened in May 2019 on Clear Fork Creek and Gasper River should’ve never happened.
Those who have fished, camped or used Gasper for kayaking or canoeing know how beautiful these streams are and enjoy catching an array of fish out of them, not to mention the vast amount of wildlife you may see along these streams.
That beauty and the aquatic life changed for the worse in 2019 for what could be a good while when dead fish were discovered about 16 miles from the head of Clear Fork Creek.
On May 28, 2019, the Kentucky Division of Water recorded dissolved oxygen levels of 2 milligrams per liter in water samples collected along the river and Clear Fork Creek.
Further investigation from the division revealed elevated E. coli levels in the creek and river, as well as the presence of nitrogen and phosphorous.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources investigated and determined that Auburn feedlot owner Robert Woodward placed or caused to be placed manure and slurry that entered into Clear Fork Creek and Gasper River on May 27, 2019, causing 53,782 fish to be killed in Logan and Warren counties.
A notice of violation issued June 19, 2019, by the cabinet to Woodward Feed Lot said runoff from the site was observed to enter Clear Fork Creek, an animal carcass in an advanced state of decay was observed at the facility and liquid feed and distillery byproducts were sometimes provided to the animals there.
The notice of violation alleged the feedlot failed to implement an effective Agriculture Water Quality Plan, pollutants entered and contributed to the pollution of waters and the waters of the state were degraded.
In August, the state fish and wildlife department issued a letter of demand to Woodward for releasing a substance into public water that killed wildlife and requested he pay $32,740 within 10 working days from his receipt of the letter.
We did not feel the fine was unreasonable considering all the aquatic life that were killed in these two streams as well as the time it could take these streams to recover.
For the record, nobody on this editorial board knows Woodward, but we believe in giving people the benefit of the doubt. We don’t believe, as Woodward has previously stated, that he intentionally tried to cause this massive fish kill, but he was ultimately found to be responsible by the state.
We recently learned a settlement has been reached between Woodward and the state over this massive fish kill.
We also have learned that a $10,000 cashiers check from Woodward was sent to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources in May.
The settlement enables Woodward to avoid a lawsuit, bringing an end to formal proceedings against the feedlot, though it is uncertain when aquatic life in Clear Fork Creek and Gasper River will return to levels before the fish kill.
While it is great that Woodward gave the state some money for the fish that were killed on these two beautiful streams, the amount the state wanted and what he ultimately paid seem rather far apart.
With the amount of money for the replacement value of the fish and the associated response and investigative costs around $33,000, why did fish and wildlife settle for more than $20,000 less than it originally asked for?
In our opinion, fish and wildlife, who we have a tremendous amount of respect for the important work they do, let Woodward off with a slap on the wrist with this payment.
What’s even worse is no one can say with certainty when the fish and aquatic life will be completely back to normal in these waterways.
That is the really sad part of this whole unfortunate event.
Sometimes both parties have to evaluate the cost of litigation and make their decision based on that reality.
At the end of the day, we are glad the state got some money from Woodward, but we believe that as much time and taxpayers’ money that went into this investigation they should’ve stuck with their original number and collected on that instead of settling for a lot less as they did in this case.
