Even after 18 years, the Bowling Green and Warren County community shows no sign of abandoning its support of the Wendy’s Stuff the Bus program and the children it benefits.
Last weekend included the 17th live collection event and a return to normalcy following the virtual event that was held during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The significance of resuming in-person participation in this annual tradition was not lost on Stuff the Bus leader Tony Rose, morning show host on D93 WDNS-FM.
“For the past year and a half, we haven’t been able to see smiles,” Rose said. “And now, to see the smiling faces of the people coming out here – they are excited about their kids going back to school. This has always been a symbolic start to the school year, but it’s symbolic this year for a return to how things used to be.”
In many ways, it was as if Stuff the Bus never missed a beat. Even after the COVID-19 disruption – and in the program’s first event at a new location, Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road – Stuff the Bus drew robust participation and donations July 24. Local businesses dropped off donations of school supplies and/or money, allowing Rose to announce that the Stuff the Bus Foundation has already raised more than $40,000 so far in 2021.
It goes without saying that the work of Rose and the entire Stuff the Bus board makes an indelible mark on our community, and this company is proud to be involved in the program’s efforts. Stuff the Bus is now woven into the fabric of our area’s culture, and it is among the region’s standard-bearers for effective fundraising and charitable work. We are confident that the impact the program makes on the lives of southcentral Kentucky’s students and schools will be felt for many years to come.
A sincere thank you is also in order for the organizations and individuals who have donated materials or funds to the program and its foundation. Without such robust community participation, Stuff the Bus could’ve never been what it has become, which is a source of tremendous pride for our entire region.
And remember, it’s never too late to get involved. Anyone wishing to donate to Stuff the Bus at any time may do so at stuffthebusky.com/donate.