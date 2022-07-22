The start of the school year always brings a rush of excitement and activity for parents and students.
Buying back-to-school supplies is an annual tradition passed on through generations.
But what many take for granted is a struggle for many families. For those living paycheck to paycheck, the added cost of school supplies is a tremendous burden.
That’s where Stuff the Bus comes in.
Started nearly 20 years ago by local radio personality Tony Rose, Stuff the Bus has grown to be a nonprofit foundation that not only collects school supplies, but also awards grants and scholarships that benefit students and educators.
Rose said the foundation awards $50,000 in classroom grants each year and also awards two $1,000 scholarships and two $500 scholarships each year in honor of longtime Stuff the Bus volunteers Bobby Hunton and Steve Meredith, both of whom passed away in recent years.
The signature Stuff the Bus event is the in-person collection of supplies and donations.
This year, that will take place Saturday at the Crossroads Express convenience store at 1851 Scottsville Road from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
While there has always been a need to support Stuff the Bus, this year the need will likely be even greater.
Inflation has taken a toll on pocketbooks, and hundreds of families are still feeling the impact of December’s deadly and damaging tornadoes.
“This is the first Stuff the Bus post-tornado,” Rose said. “We’re seeing schools and families with different needs.
“We’re dealing with a volatile economy, and we worry that families aren’t going to be able to donate as much this year,” Rose said. “We also have the supply chain issues. There’s only so much stuff on the shelves (at retail stores).”
We know our community is extremely generous and will once again come through in support of this wonderful cause.
— More information about the Stuff the Bus live event, including a list of most-needed items and a link to make a monetary donation, can be found at stuffthebusky.com.
“Our Opinion” pieces in the Bowling Green Daily News exclusively represent the majority opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or beliefs of any other Daily News employees.