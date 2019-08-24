Servicemen and servicewomen are some of the finest people among us.
Whether they have served stateside or overseas during war time or peace time, they have very much earned the right to be called veterans.
They’ve served our country admirably for generations in far-away places, and many paid the ultimate sacrifice in doing so. We should always show our utmost respect to those who have served so admirably while in uniform and also for their service and contributions to their communities after they are out of the service.
There are already many veterans in our city, but with two major Army bases in our state – Fort Campbell and Fort Knox – we would certainly like to see more come to live in our city.
The Bowling Green-based South Central Workforce Development Board is trying to make that happen. The organization is hoping soldiers transitioning out of the military can serve this 10-county region’s economy.
As part of a strategy to fill what the JobsEQ labor market data consultant estimates at more than 5,000 job openings, WDB leaders Robert Boone and Jon Sowards are working to connect local employers with soldiers at the Fort Campbell military base who are transitioning out of the U.S. Army.
The effort started Aug. 9, when the United Service Organizations held a “South Central Kentucky Day” at Fort Campbell that allowed Boone, Sowards and some local employers and public officials to make their pitch to some of the 400 or so soldiers who transition out of that post each month.
Boone, president and chief executive officer of the local workforce board, said the event was attended by 93 soldiers who will soon transition to civilian life. It was followed Friday by what was called a “Vette Vision” event that brought Fort Campbell staff members to the Bowling Green area.
Historically, Fort Campbell soldiers reentering civilian life have gravitated toward Nashville and Clarksville, Tenn., when they complete their military service.
One of the main objectives of the workforce board is to try to change that longstanding trend. Sure, Clarksville and Nashville are beautiful towns that have a lot to offer, and we don’t blame veterans for choosing to move there. But we strongly believe that Bowling Green has a lot to offer as well.
Hopefully, through the workforce development’s board’s well-intentioned efforts, veterans will see that and come to our city to work and live.
That is our hope, along with the board’s.
