Knowing how to perform CPR could mean the difference between life and death.
A lot of people are CPR certified, and through the years we have published stories of average citizens and first responders who save lives by performing CPR – whether at traffic accident scene, at their homes or in a restaurant. These who have saved lives by performing CPR are heroes and should be applauded for their selfless efforts.
Scottsville Police Department Sgt. James Talbott is one of these selfless first responders whose CRP training helped save the life of a 19-month-old boy, Aiden King, who had stopped breathing Aug. 21.
Misty King said she was checking on her son as her husband prepared for work. As she went to pick up her baby, she saw that Aiden’s movements appeared to resemble a seizure.
The couple has dealt with a number of health problems affecting Aiden since his birth and, after losing a daughter earlier this year, feared the worst.
King called 911 and within minutes officers arrived on the scene. Talbot immediately began performing CPR on the young boy.
Footage from Talbott’s body camera posted on the SPD Facebook page shows the officer clearing the child’s airway. Aiden begins to make noises by the end of the 90-second clip.
Police said Aiden was breathing on his own by the time EMS arrived, and Aiden was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow and later Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he was treated and released the same day.
Aiden’s parents later learned that his body temperature and blood sugar were elevated at the time, but medical tests were unable to determine what might have caused the baby to stop breathing.
It is highly likely that without Talbott’s timely actions, Aiden would have lived. The CPR training he received at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond really paid off in this case.
For his actions on that day, Talbott, a six-year veteran of the SPD, has been presented with a certificate of appreciation by the SPD and nominated for a Lifesaving Medal to be presented at the department’s awards ceremony next year.
Talbott is most deserving of this honorable award. Operating under very scary circumstances, Talbott didn’t hesitate to do his job and performed CPR that probably saved young Aiden’s life.
We truly commend him for his swift response to the scene and for the lifesaving work he performed on that day.
