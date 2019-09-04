This newspaper, on the opinion side, has generally been against tax increases. One exception to that has been taxes to support our schools. Going back decades, when school taxes had to be approved by voters, the Daily News was a strong supporter of these initiatives.
A current area where we do support a tax increase is in regard to our schools increasing taxes in order to implement several improvements aimed at school safety. No price can be placed on our children’s lives when they are at school, and if they are threatened by an active shooter, we should increase taxes to ensure their safety.
Warren County Public Schools voted last week to raise county taxes on real and personal property to implement school safety improvements at its schools. In a 4-1 vote, the board approved a motion to raise the tax rate from 45.6 cents to 46.1 cents of every $100 in real and personal property, a half-cent increase. We wholeheartedly support the board’s decision to do so, and we are also supporting the Bowling Green Independent School District’s proposal to raise school taxes on real and personal property to protect our kids.
The city school board is considering a rate hike to 84.5 cents from 82.8 cents per every $100 of real and personal property. A public hearing for comments on the proposed rate is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s central office at 1211 Center St., after which the board will consider approving the rate.
The rate increase proposal comes in response to Senate Bill 1, which is now law and was passed in response to a deadly school shooting in Marshall County in January 2018. Senate Bill 1 ushered in a slate of new expectations for schools after it was enacted in March.
Along with fortifying school entrances with electronic locks, cameras and intercom systems, schools will be expected to add security to individual classrooms.
Classroom doors are to be equipped with hardware that allows them to be locked from the outside but opened from the inside, and doors are required “to remain closed and locked during instructional time,” according to the legislation.
Additionally, classroom doors with windows must be capable of being quickly covered during a school threat.
All schools are expected to comply with those provisions “as soon as practicable but no later than July 1, 2022,” according to Senate Bill 1.
These all sound like very essential tools needed in our public schools to protect our kids. It’s very unfortunate that we live in a world where we have to worry about active shootings in our schools, but that is now the world we live in, which is why we must take any and all precautions necessary to ensure students’ safety, as well as that of teachers and administrators.
This is a tax that needs to be passed without hesitation. Our kids deserve to be safe in their schools and the extra money through this tax increase would help ensure that they are.
