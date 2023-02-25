It’s well-documented that Kentucky teachers are underpaid.
Any program that boosts training and effectiveness and leads to higher pay for our educators is a wise endeavor. That’s why we salute and support those in the GRREC ED Rank program for their professional development plan.
The program was created in 2020 to help educators get rank changes. Teachers are ranked – Rank V, Rank IV, Rank III, Rank II and Rank I – based on education and training, with Rank I being the highest bar. Salary increases with rank.
The GRREC ED Rank program recently had its first 81 graduates. Those who went through the program learned more effective ways to teach, and were able to raise their pay by improving their rank.
According to GRREC Executive Director Bart Flener, the program differs from the traditional rank change process in that the learning is student-directed rather than guided by professors.
“The impact was so clear,” said program director Rebecca Gaddie in a Daily News interview this week. “We saw impact on students, we saw impact on the educator who was the candidate, we saw an impact on the school itself.
“And in many cases, we saw classroom teachers who never really viewed themselves as leaders in their district affect the way the whole district does things with their projects.”
The result from the program is improved educators and better compensation. Those are two solid facets we should strive for in Kentucky’s educational system.
We also appreciate and encourage the effort in Frankfort to address our education system. There is a bill being advanced by the House to address the shortage of teachers. Gov. Andy Beshear is pushing for higher salaries in the form of a 5% raise for teachers and other public school employees.
Meanwhile, we salute the GRREC program and appreciate the gains it is helping to make for our teachers and ultimately for our students.