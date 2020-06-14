In these days of mask wearing, social distancing and economic disruption, it’s easy to overlook that overflowing trash container that you wheel out to the curb each week.
Maybe you shouldn’t.
Teenager Ross Millet didn’t, and now he’s doing something about what he recognized as an increase in residential trash volume brought about by quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic and the loss in March of Warren County’s curbside recycling program.
Millet, who will be a senior at Bowling Green High School in the fall, showed initiative and a bit of entrepreneurial spirit by starting a business picking up recyclables from his neighbors in the Briarwood subdivision and delivering them to Southern Recycling’s drop-off location.
Charging $5 per pickup for his efforts, Millet is making a little spending money; but he’ll tell you his motivation was more environmental than financial.
“Our trash can was filling up with recyclables,” Millet lamented as he recalled how his service got started, adding that “our world needs stuff recycled.”
At the urging of his mother, Millet launched a recycling pickup service that has spread in short order to more than 50 customers and prompted his classmates Sam Kurtz and Ethan Taylor to start a similar service in the Rivergreen area.
Although they’re barely old enough to drive, these young men have shown leadership in addressing a problem that’s nearly as far-reaching as the COVID-19 respiratory disease.
According to a report by the Solid Waste Environmental Excellence Protocol (SWEEP) organization, our country produces more than 400 million tons of solid waste annually, with roughly 60 percent of that going to landfills.
SWEEP’s estimates say that the U.S. is on pace to run out of landfill space within a couple of decades, making it imperative that alternatives like recycling are promoted.
With Southern Recycling providing curbside pickup of plastics, paper, glass and cardboard since 1995, Warren Countians were doing their part to keep those items out of landfills.
But, prompted by an evaporating market for recyclables, Southern Recycling in March ended curbside pickups. Except for shutting down briefly because of social distancing mandates, the company has continued accepting household recyclables at its North Graham Drive drop-off location until its contract with the county expires July 31.
Carting your paper and plastic to that center isn’t always convenient for many families, and that’s where Millet and his friends step in.
The fact that families have been willing to pay the $5 weekly fee (much higher than the $2.65 per month they had been billed) shows that local folks still have a desire to help the environment.
Still, the future of recycling in Warren County is murky. When China stopped accepting U.S. recyclables in 2018, it changed the business model for companies like Southern Recycling and made a once-profitable venture a money-loser.
An executive with one of Warren County’s five current solid waste vendors, Waste Management Inc., says county residents will have to be willing to pay more if the curbside recycling program is to continue.
Andy Reynolds, government and community affairs manager for Waste Management’s Louisville office, said any future recycling program will “have to change the rate to make it commensurate with the cost of processing.”
That complicates the work of Warren County Environmental Planning and Assistance Coordinator Stan Reagan, who hopes to advertise soon for bids from solid waste and recycling vendors.
In this environment, it’s hard to predict what sort of response Reagan will get. Our hope is that the example set by the teenagers will lead recycling companies to want to invest in a county with environmentally conscious residents.
Millet may not be involved in whatever form the next recycling program takes, but we commend him and his friends for showing us the spirit it takes to be good stewards of the environment and help divert recyclable items from landfills.
