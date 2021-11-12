One could say Warren County hit a home run with its latest projects.
But that’s a baseball term. And the latest sports/entertainment venues here are most certainly focused on tennis and ice skating.
So with the recent opening of the indoor tennis/multisport facility at Buchanon Park and this week’s planned opening of the SoKY Ice Rink in downtown Bowling Green, Warren County has – ahem! – served up a booming ace and skated into a new era.
Warren County’s population jumped from 113,781 in 2010 to 134,554 in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics, and this newspaper has given credit to the county – and the city of Bowling Green as well – as local officials have done a good job keeping up with the recreational needs and desires of the growing populace.
These latest endeavors add to the bevy of opportunities for Warren Countians.
Nearly a decade in the making, the $8.2 million, 88,000-square-foot indoor tennis/multisport facility funded by Warren Fiscal Court and built by Scott, Murphy & Daniel Construction meets what tennis enthusiasts have seen as a pressing need ever since the Tennis Town indoor facility on Three Springs Road closed about 10 years ago.
“This is a great day for Warren County and for the youth and adults this facility will serve,” said longtime Southern Kentucky Tennis Association member Martina Fee, who was nearly in tears as she spoke at the grand opening event.
In addition to its six indoor tennis courts, the new facility has four racquetball courts, an indoor playground and six outdoor tennis courts, the Daily News’ Don Sergent reported. It can be reconfigured to accommodate basketball, volleyball and even indoor soccer and football.
“It’s truly a multipurpose facility that will provide a lot of activities for the community,” Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer said. “This has been needed for a long time.”
Local youth and adult tennis players have been forced to travel to Nashville, Owensboro or other cities to play the sport during the colder months, so the new courts here in Warren County are expected to get plenty of use.
“This puts us on an equal footing with other cities,” Fee said.
In downtown Bowling Green, meanwhile, the SoKY Ice Rink will return after a one-year cancellation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 6,000-square-foot ice rink in the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion is scheduled to open Friday, and the season will run through Jan. 9.
The ice rink, which had grown both in popularity and in variety of activities before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be open to the public on Thursdays and Sundays from 1-9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Most Mondays will be reserved for skillet curling events, Tuesdays will mostly be devoted to youth hockey and Wednesdays will be reserved for private events.
Also new this season is the addition of two sleds that can be used by people with physical disabilities.
“There has been high demand for hockey,” said Nikki Koller, a Warren County public works assistant director. “But they had to play after hours most of the time. This will give them some designated times to play.”
We certainly welcome the ice rink’s return but pose a question for next season:
Why not expand the schedule?
The rink’s current season is scheduled to end Jan. 9, which seems odd to us since most the winter weather this area receives comes in mid-January to March.
Perhaps, next season, ice skaters can enjoy this rink as snow falls outside the pavilion.