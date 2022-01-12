Periodically, those on both sides of the political divide stand to be reminded of an old adage: To the victor go the spoils.
This seems particularly pertinent once every 10 years, when state legislatures use the latest U.S. census data to redraw congressional and legislative districts. Ostensibly, the work is intended to fairly address changes in regional populations, but – brace yourself for a shocking revelation – what actually happens is the majority party manipulates the maps to improve its own electoral prospects.
Such was the case in Kentucky last week, when Republicans, who hold supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, took advantage of the GOP’s first opportunity in state history to fully control the redistricting process. While the result – which technically must be approved by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, although Republicans have the numbers to override any veto – is not as drastic a pro-GOP shift as some Democrats feared it would be, it does appear to shore up a few tenuous locations for Republican candidates.
Like clockwork, the inevitable complaints and criticisms were sounded. In some cases, the grumbles arguably have merit: The new maps definitely have some, ahem, interesting quirks. Some counties and urban areas – including Bowling Green’s state House district – have been broken up, and Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer’s western-based 1st Congressional District stretches even farther into central Kentucky, where it now includes Franklin County. (This change is absurd geographically, of course, but Republicans wanted to eliminate the heavily Democratic Frankfort area from GOP Rep. Andy Barr’s 6th District.)
Democrats, powerless to significantly alter the GOP’s plans, are understandably the most perturbed. Among them is state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, whose House District 20 – which for a long time has encompassed most of Bowling Green proper – is being split apart. Speaking to the Daily News after the House passed the changes Thursday, Minter lashed out at a state GOP she believes is undermining the will of the city’s voters – particularly those among her constituency who she says are politically marginalized.
“This proposed bill cracks the west side of Bowling Green, which is where the largest minority population and communities of interest are. This cracks it into three districts … that dilutes their voices and it’s not mathematically defensible,” Minter said.
It’s worth mentioning, though, that it’s impossible to redistrict an entire state without angering someone – and in this round, even some Republicans are uncomfortable with the new maps. Many GOP legislators on the state level will lose areas they’ve represented for years, and the state House map moves four incumbents – two Republicans and two Democrats – into the same districts, creating primary scenarios that didn’t exist previously.
Rep. Norma Kirk-McCormick, R-Inez, called the redistricting vote one of the toughest she’s made, because it would pit her against another sitting Republican, Rep. Bobby McCool of Van Lear. “The hard part is that it puts me in a position to have to run a primary race against another good Republican candidate,” she said, according to The Associated Press.
Meanwhile, Republican state Rep. James Tipton opposed the bill because it splits Anderson County, which he represents, into two congressional districts – the 1st and 6th, the AP reported.
“As I have looked at the way that the precincts have been split, quite frankly there are going to be people who are not going to know who their congressman is,” he said.
A process of this magnitude always leaves disgruntled politicians in its wake, no matter their partisan leanings. For the first time in state history, Republicans got the ball and they ran with it. Do all of their choices appear appropriate, especially to Democratic or nonpartisan observers? Of course not, but for now – pending the resolution of near-certain court challenges – it appears the GOP redrew the maps in accordance with the law.
Assuming the maps pass constitutional muster, we recommend that all aggrieved parties come to terms with their disappointment and instead focus that energy on figuring out how to win the support of their future constituencies.