This is the first Thanksgiving since deadly tornadoes decimated huge portions of Bowling Green, claiming 17 lives.
For the friends and families of the victims, this will likely be a bittersweet Thanksgiving celebration. The same will likely be true for many who are still recovering from the deadly storms.
But we can say that, as a whole, our community has much to be thankful for.
In the days and weeks after the storms, there was a massive outpouring of support from across the country and even overseas. We were overwhelmed by the quantity of donated goods and support.
That outreach not only made recovery efforts easier, it was heartwarming in a dark time.
On this Thanksgiving week, it is appropriate to give thanks for the generosity of so many around the country.
We can also give thanks for the efforts of so many in southcentral Kentucky to aid neighbors and help rebuild our torn community.
First responders were joined by literally thousands of volunteers who descended on Bowling Green last winter.
Even aside from the tornado relief efforts, we have much to be thankful for in southcentral Kentucky.
While there are certainly many issues that need to be addressed here, we are living in a prosperous, generous community that continues to grow and thrive.
It is important to remember that while rapid growth is a challenge that presents frustrations, it is also a byproduct of having a community where people want to live, raise a family or retire in – another reason to be thankful this year.