Amid the numerous positive outcomes during this era of growth in Bowling Green and Warren County, there have been some drawbacks – and one of the most significant of these was worsened by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
The low inventory of affordable housing in this area is an often-discussed problem that still awaits a long-term solution. But new efforts by two organizations – the Housing Authority of Bowling Green and Habitat for Humanity – show that the shortage is being taken seriously.
First up is Bowling Green/Warren County Habitat for Humanity, which announced last week the “BG Strong Build Blitz,” a project that is expected to establish 10 townhome residences – six three-bedroom and four four-bedroom units – over the course of 10 weeks this summer and fall.
Construction of the townhomes is scheduled for late July through the end of September. It will be part of a 16-acre subdivision that’s already being developed on Regis O’Connor Boulevard in Bowling Green’s west end by the local Habitat office. The project will now shift into a higher gear to meet a pressing need, however.
“We already had an affordable housing shortage before the tornadoes,” local Habitat Executive Director Rodney Goodman said. “The tornadoes only made it worse.”
Low-income families may purchase the homes at remarkably low prices thanks to both Habitat’s famed volunteer labor and a host of grants and funding: the city of Bowling Green has contributed more than $600,000 in Community Development Block Grant money, and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and Kentucky Housing Corp. are both pitching in $400,000.
As a result, the residences valued at about $160,000 will cost buyers only about half that amount. That’s obviously a win for both the homeowners and local officials.
“You can have an instant 50% equity in the home,” said Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel, who said CDBG funds were used for the project’s streets and utilities because “affordable housing is part of our strategic plan for the city.”
Meanwhile, a major HABG project with a similar goal took another step forward last week, when the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County approved a rezoning that is expected to result in an 80-unit development on 23 acres on Double Springs Road. This project, which will also result in homes valued in the $160,000 to $180,000 range, is supported by $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that will be used to offset the cost of the lots and infrastructure, allowing builders to erect quality homes at more accessible price points.
Additionally, the planning commission also approved last week other zoning changes sought by private builders who aim to make a dent in the affordable-housing crunch. Those developments, in total, are projected to result in 46 new homes in the categories where the housing shortage is most severe.
As Bowling Green and Warren County continue to grow, such housing needs will persist even after each of these developments is complete. But these planned projects clearly illustrate that local builders, officials and organizations are moving quickly to close the gap, and that bodes well for the future of southcentral Kentucky’s residential environment.