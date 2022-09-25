Do you like the way government is operating? Think it’s an absolute mess? You can have your say in November, but only if you are registered to vote. The deadline to register to vote in November’s general election is rapidly approaching – Oct. 11.
Along with a full slate of national and local races, there will also be important ballot initiatives for Kentucky voters to decide.
The most discussed is the proposed Amendment 2 to the Kentucky constitution.
It reads: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
If passed, the amendment would essentially codify the outlawing of all abortions in the state, an issue at the forefront after the recent Supreme Court decision that has state abortion laws being litigated in courts across the country.
Also on the ballot is an amendment that would give the legislature increased powers when it comes to scheduling special sessions.
Candidates who will be leading our cities, school boards and state and national legislative bodies are also on the ballot.
In recent elections, turnout has been shockingly low.
In May’s primary, for example, turnout was only 16% – despite the availability of early voting.
We hope that figure is far surpassed in November.
The first step, however, is to make sure you are registered to vote by Oct. 11.
While many organizations across southcentral Kentucky conduct voter registration drives, the simplest way to get on the voter rolls is to contact your local county clerk’s office.
If even that is too much work, Kentucky residents can register to vote online at the state’s Board of Elections website.
The requirements to vote in Kentucky are that the person:
•be a citizen of the United States;
•be a resident of Kentucky for at least 28 days prior to the election date;
•be 18 years of age on or before the next general election;
•not be a convicted felon or if you have been convicted of a felony, your civil rights must have been restored by expungement, executive pardon, or executive order;
•not have been judged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law;
•and not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky;
The whole process only takes a few minutes and is available by following the links at elect.ky.gov.