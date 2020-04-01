It is well known what NBC anchor Chuck Todd’s political persuasions are.
He is a vocal, partisan liberal who has no journalism experience whatsoever. He didn’t attend journalism school in college but rather was a political science major. Somehow, without any journalistic background, Todd ended up on NBC in 2007.
Todd is a very controversial figure who through the years has made some remarks that show his true feelings, mainly about Republicans he doesn’t like. Most recently he suggested that supporters of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., were part of a “digital brownshirt brigade.”
As everyone is well aware, we have all been battling the COVID-19 virus for some time now. It’s a very serious illness that has caused a lot of people to die. We have stated in an earlier editorial that we believe President Donald Trump has done a terrific job of holding daily news conferences on the illness, declaring a national emergency and putting a travel ban in place to and from certain countries. Trump has been very responsive to this epidemic and should be applauded, not blamed or have fingers pointed at him for pure political reasons.
Now enters Todd. On Sunday, while interviewing likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on “Meet the Press,” Todd asked Biden whether Trump has “blood on his hands” for the federal government’s sluggish response to the coronavirus pandemic or if that was too harsh of a criticism.
Biden, who did not take the bait, balked, saying he thought the characterization was unfair to the president and was a little too harsh.
We’re surprised Biden, who said in 2012 that if U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was elected president that he was going to put black people “back in chains,” didn’t take the bait. To his credit, he took the high road and didn’t acknowledge Todd’s ridiculous question.
For a TV host to even suggest that Trump has blood on his hands for a disease that began in China is simply reprehensible. No public interest was served with this outlandish question. It only made Todd look like an attack dog and highly partisan.
Todd simply showed who he is with this question – a liberal demagogue who has no journalism experience whatsoever and is trying to take jabs at our commander in chief that weren’t justified.
What is also interesting about Todd’s sudden concern about COVID-19 is that he served as a moderator of an NBC News debate Feb. 19, which was more than two weeks after Trump suspended travel from China. Todd asked no questions of any of the candidates about coronavirus.
This is very telling of the man and his ideology.
Todd has received much criticism through emails and social media over his outlandish question, and rightfully so, because as Biden even said his question was a little too harsh.
