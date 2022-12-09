Tourism and workforce development are key aspects of our growing region and are vital for continued progress across southcentral Kentucky.
Workforce development has rightly been a major focus of elected leaders as the new and expanding businesses have created a workforce demand that exceeds the supply.
Along with business growth, tourism is big in the region, and both require strong leadership.
Enter longtime, outgoing Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, a staple for decades in a renaissance of sorts of Bowling Green and Warren County.
Buchanon next year will be on the National Corvette Museum Board of Directors, one of two Bowling Green members.
The judge-executive brings a powerful resumé, background and a reputation of being a forward-thinking leader who has led Warren County during an extended period of growth, while managing to impact Warren Countians’ lives for many years to come.
He understands the needs and steps to be further built upon to solidify workforce quality and quantity as the area looks again to take another sprint in growth with the upcoming addition of a a massive battery plant in the Kentucky Transpark and numerous other developments.
In 2021, at least $411.6 million was injected into the local economy through visitors’ spending. A much-added value to that money – it is an infusion of revenue from tourists who are not adding to our area’s expenses in terms of using local resources and services provided by local governments.
As the Daily News’ Sarah Michels reported this week, in 2021, tourists spent $159.3 million in the Caveland Marketing Association region alone, created 1,279 jobs and paid $12.1 million in state and local taxes.
Those tourists don’t cost money and they bring it here in droves, something every community banks on to help further the livability and quality of life in general for their residents.