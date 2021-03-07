The value of role models in young people’s lives cannot be overstated. Bowling Green is blessed to have more than its fair share of young people doing extraordinary things in the community who serve as shining examples.
Proof of that came Feb. 28 as four such individuals were honored at the 24th annual Trailblazer Awards ceremony, which was held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and broadcast on Facebook Live.
The Trailblazer Awards started in 1998 and are administered by a committee made up of members of five churches: Mt. Zion Baptist, Taylor Chapel AME, Seventh Street Baptist, Eleventh Street Baptist and State Street Baptist.
This year, The Trailblazers Committee decided to honor a younger generation in the awards that honor the accomplishments of African American men and women.
“The committee decided to honor younger adults this year,” Wathetta Buford, the committee’s chairperson, told the Daily News. “I think this is an awesome group.”
Those honored were:
- Dr. Derek Hayes, a 2007 Bowling Green High School graduate who graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 2015 and is now with Briarwood Dental in Bowling Green.
- Jamale Carothers, a 2017 BGHS graduate who is entering his senior year at the Naval Academy in Maryland.
- Adria Whitlow, a 2001 BGHS graduate who is a licensed clinical social worker now working as a mental health counselor and clinical therapist in Bowling Green.
- Jared Carpenter, a 2008 BGHS graduate who is a former BGHS and Northwestern University football star and who is an advanced practice registered nurse who travels around the country providing nursing services from his base in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green should rightly be proud of each of the recipients, not only for their achievements but for their examples.
“I’m in a position now to make a difference in the community, and that means a lot,” Hayes said.
Whitlow created the beautifulYOU Enrichment Program for girls and has spent her career working with at-risk youths and children.
Honored in the community service category, Whitlow said she was inspired by her parents – Marshall Whitlow and the late Alice Whitlow – to give back.
“My parents were givers and servers, and my dad still buys groceries for older members of the community. That has given me a passion for helping others. ... We stand on the shoulders of previous generations,” she said.
We agree, and with the wonderful example of the four individuals honored last weekend, future generations will likewise have role models worthy to emulate.
