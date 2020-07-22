The moment a protester or protesters decide to break the law and assault a citizen or a law enforcement officer, loot or burn public and private buildings and topple statues they lose their First Amendment rights.
That right goes right out the window if any of these offenses are committed because when they commit these acts they became criminals.
For nearly two months now since the unfortunate death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we have watched as people have actually tried to have peaceful protests over Floyd’s death. These people should be commended for doing so as they are following the law and are also following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s strategy of nonviolent protest, which proved very successful in a just cause.
What is sad is that their voices that deserve to be heard are in many cases being drowned out by criminals who are looting and burning buildings, attacking law enforcement officials with rocks, bricks and bottles and illegally toppling statues of various people usually in the middle of the night to conceal their identity.
Sadly, a lot of these cities where these criminal acts are occurring are in cities where Democratic elected officials are trying to defund their police departments and in some cases have given orders for their police departments to stand down when these criminals are committing these illegal acts. That is very unfortunate because by doing so they are handicapping their police departments and thereby allowing for the crimes we mentioned to be committed.
One of the many cities that has been out of control for the past seven weeks is Portland, Ore. We have watched as criminals in that city have set the Multnomah County Justice Center on fire as staffers inside the building had to escape to a secure location in the building. Multiple high-end retailers, including storefronts for Apple, Louis Vuitton and Tory Burch, were breached and looted. A Chase Bank branch was broken into and set on fire.
The list of illegal activity like this that is occurring in that city, whose local elected officials voted to defund the police by $15 million for the next fiscal year, goes on and on.
It’s quite clear through their reckless actions that they didn’t back their own police department and by handcuffing them the city has been caught up in flames and chaos and anarchist behavior that continues as this editorial is being written.
It was quite clear that something had to be done in this city and we believe President Donald Trump did the right thing by sending federal agents into that city to restore law and order and protect federal buildings and property in that city.
Federal agents, some wearing camouflage and some wearing dark Homeland Security uniforms, have used tear gas, stun grenades and non-lethal bullets on those who have tried to deface our destroy federal property.
Federal officers have deployed tear gas after protesters placed dismantled fencing in front of plywood doors covering the entrance of the federal courthouse. Early Saturday, Portland police declared the gathering unlawful, saying protesters had piled fencing in front of the exits to the federal courthouse and the Multnomah County Justice Center and then shot off fireworks at the Justice Center.
Federal officers and local police then advanced simultaneously on the demonstrators to clear the streets, making arrests as protesters threw bottles and pieces of metal fence at police.
We believe they have every right to do so, especially when they are having bottles and metal thrown at them as they try to protect federal property. From a legal standpoint, we believe Trump had every right to send those agents into that crime-infested city to protect federal property as it was clearly not being protected prior to these agents arriving in that city.
One thing that we do take issue over with the agents being in that city is that there have been reports that some of these agents are reportedly arresting protesters without officially charging them with any crime.
On Friday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued Homeland Security and the Marshals Service in federal court. The complaint says that unidentified federal agents have grabbed people off Portland’s streets “without warning or explanation, without a warrant, and without providing any way to determine who is directing this action.”
Rosenblum said she was seeking a temporary restraining order to “immediately stop federal authorities from unlawfully detaining Oregonians.”
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported this week that some agents had been driving around in unmarked vans and snatching protesters from streets not near federal property, without identifying themselves.
If this in true and it appears it might be, Trump or his Department of Homeland Security Director Chad Wold need to put a stop to this immediately as this is a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution and also if true is denying these citizens the right to due process which should not be tolerated.
Again, we wholeheartedly support Trump’s decision to send federal agents into Portland to protect federal property there as this is part of their job. We applaud those agents who are in a very difficult situation in that city just doing their job, but we cannot emphasize enough that if these reports of unlawful arrest by these agents are true they need to cease immediately.
