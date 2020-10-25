Almost four years ago, The Washington Post reported that the Daily News was one among 10 daily newspapers to have endorsed Donald J. Trump for president.
We based that decision in large part on the importance of who would be making appointments to our federal court system, our nation’s highest court in particular.
Trump exhibited transparency by revealing to Americans a list of individuals from which he would pick his nominees for vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court.
His 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, would not do this and Trump’s current opponent has not done so. Perhaps Joe Biden believes the “public doesn’t deserve to know.”
Four years later, we believe Trump’s court appointments vindicate our earlier endorsement.
Trump already has had two solid nominees confirmed to the high court. Confirmation is expected this week of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a nominee of great intellect, judicial temperament and character that is beyond reproach. Trump and Kentucky’s own Mitch McConnell will have overseen the appointment of almost 300 judges to the federal bench by the time Trump’s first term ends.
Our president’s accomplishments, however, far exceed his judicial appointments.
He inherited a growing but sluggish economy and by lowering taxes and decreasing regulation put our economy on steroids. The result was the lowest unemployment level in decades. Employment levels for Hispanics, Blacks and Asians attained unprecedented highs.
Perhaps what has impressed us most about Trump is the fact that we can’t remember a president who has made every effort to keep (with a high degree of success) his campaign promises.
The wall is a case in point. Despite enormous obstacles and opposition, some 300 miles of border wall (at locations recommended by our border patrol leadership) will be completed by the end of his first term.
Some political opponents hate the wall. They have company. The Mexican cartels hate it worse. It makes their dirty business of smuggling drugs as well as young girls destined for sex slavery across our southern border much more problematic.
The list of other Trump promises kept is astonishing.
It includes long-overdue reform of our VA Hospital system, criminal justice reform, renegotiating bad trade deals such as NAFTA, getting many of our NATO allies to meet their financial commitments, aggressively addressing trade imbalances with China, stopping the outflow of American jobs, and overseeing the elimination of all ISIS held territory in Iraq and Syria.
Unlike numerous past presidents who promised to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Trump actually followed through.
Our president accomplished all of this and more while dealing with two-plus years of the Russian collusion hoax, which turned out to be Russian misinformation paid for by the Clinton campaign. Add to this, corrupt individuals in the highest levels of the Justice Department and FBI, a largely hostile national media, the joke of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry and you have nothing less than a concerted effort to overturn the will of the American electorate.
Is Trump perfect? Certainly not. He can be thin-skinned, brash and from time to time his tweets can be cringe-worthy.
By any fair measure, these flaws are far outweighed by his accomplishments achieved in spite of opposition in high places that often seemed to be fueled by an almost irrational hatred.
The president has more than earned a second term. When compared with the agenda the radical left has forced on Biden, we believe President Trump is the best choice to lead our country for the next four years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.