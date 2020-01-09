The world is a much better and safer place after the killing Friday of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force.
This monster was taken out in a U.S. airstrike as he and his entourage were leaving the Baghdad, Iraq, airport. President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani and he was correct to do so.
Soleimani was a brutal murderer who had blood on his hands for the killing of American and coalition soldiers in Iraq. The U.S. blames Soleimani for 603 U.S. service members killed in Iraq, in addition to thousands of others in the region. This butcher trained his terrorist buddies how to make improvised explosive devices more lethal in order to seriously harm or take the lives of our service members. Soleimani was also believed to be behind the recent attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq and to have planned a Dec. 27 rocket attack that killed an American contractor and wounded four U.S. service members on a base in northeastern Iraq.
Before Soleimani was killed, he was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region, U.S. officials have said. The killing of this monster undoubtedly saved the lives of numerous U.S. service members and our coalition allies.
This newspaper – and, we would guess, the majority of Americans – are happy that this terrorist is no longer alive to take even more innocent lives. This shouldn’t be a Republican vs. Democrat issue; his departure from this mortal coil should be an event we could all celebrate.
Sadly, that hasn’t been the case.
Democrats have been highly critical of Trump for not giving Congress enough notice of the strike that killed Soleimani.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., agreed it was “accurate” to say Soleimani was plotting against American interests.
“But it’s also true that Soleimani has been plotting against the United States for decades. The question is, did the plotting here rise to the level that required his elimination from the battlefield?” Schiff said. “I don’t think the intelligence supports the conclusion that removing Soleimani increases our security.”
This is unbelievable. Schiff, who led the impeachment push against Trump in the House, doesn’t think Soleimani’s death increases our security. We would suggest to Schiff that he go tell that to the families of the 603 U.S. service members whose deaths were orchestrated by Soleimani. They would have a very different view than this Trump hater.
Other Democrats have jumped on Trump for taking out Soleimani.
This is simply unbelievable.
Trump takes out one of the leading terrorists in the world and they throw a fit because of their hatred toward our duly elected president. Former President Barack Obama ordered 2,8000 drone attacks when he was president and we applauded him for doing so. Republicans didn’t throw a fit like the Democrats are doing now when Obama ordered these strikes, because they knew it would save American service members and the lives of coalition forces.
We couldn’t be more proud of Trump for ordering the death of this monster. He deserves praise from both sides of the aisle, not just one. With the taking out of Soleimani, Trump helped foil future attacks this monster had planned and in the process sent the strongest possible message that those who take the lives of Americans will be held accountable.
