As a country, we are facing a national crisis concerning the coronavirus and the fear and livelihood changes it presents for all Americans.
People are contracting the virus, thousands are quarantined or ill, and, sadly, many have died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease, which we really don’t know much about, other than it originated in China and is thought to have first come from a bat.
It’s very scary. Grocery store shelves are nearly empty, people are stockpiling food and sanitation items such as toilet paper, paper towels, diapers and wipes.
It’s a situation that we haven’t seen as a country in a long, long time, probably since the tuberculosis outbreak in the early part of the 20th century.
This is a time when all of us should come together as a country and look out for one another to combat this serious illness. It is not the time to try to score political points with petty political pot shots.
In a perfect world, this would be the case, and we would all come together and try to find a solution to this crisis. But unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world and some have taken advantage of this crisis by making inappropriate comments about how President Donald Trump is handling this crisis.
Take, for instance, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. They have been criticizing Trump for the lack of coronavirus testing kits in our country, as if Trump knew this virus existed in the first place or was coming our way.
Trump, who has declared a national emergency, has given daily updates to the nation on the virus and what steps his administration is taking to curb the spread of the virus. He has suspended travel for 30 days to all countries in Europe except the United Kingdom for non-U.S. citizens and permanent residents, and is asking Congress to provide payroll tax relief and waivers for small businesses.
These are the actions of someone who cares about combating this disease, yet they want to nitpick about a lack of testing kits.
In his national address a few nights ago, Trump called on Congress to push past the partisanship and to unify in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.
Trump is exactly right that partisanship shouldn’t get in the way when we are in the middle of trying to minimize the spread of this serious disease.
He actually understands that we should all come together. Sadly, Pelosi and Schumer would rather try to score petty political points rather than come together like the majority of Americans in fighting the spread of the virus.
