It’s no secret that President Donald Trump likes to tweet, but we believe – like many do – that he does it way too much.
We have said several times that we wish he would tone it down on the tweets, but he is our president and if he wants to continue to tweet like he does that is his certainly his prerogative.
While it certainly is his right to do so, we think there needs to be limits – especially when it comes to Trump tweeting about the death of a young woman 19 years ago who was a staffer for then-Florida Rep. Joe Scarborough, now a host of a show on MSNBC called “Morning Joe” on which he has become a consistent critic of Trump.
Trump has asserted on Twitter that he believes Scarborough had something to do with the death of Lori Klausutis, who worked in his Pensacola congressional office. In 2001, Klausutis died at age 28 from a fall precipitated by an undiagnosed heart condition, as confirmed by the medical examiner and police.
Through the years, there were rumors that Scarborough was having an affair with her and some have suggested – way before Trump did – that he might have had something to do with her death.
There is no basis for these claims, and we don’t buy them one bit. Our editorial board does not agree with Scarborough’s current political leanings, but that’s irrelevant when it comes to the president and others making false allegations about someone we believe had nothing to do whatsoever with this young woman’s death.
The facts are pretty simple: Klausutis had an unknown heart condition that caused her death as indicated by the medical examiner and the police. It’s also worth noting that Scarborough was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the death.
This newspaper has been supportive of Trump since he took office, but when it comes to bringing up conspiracy theories 19 years after a young lady tragically died for no reason other than to try to sully the reputation of a vocal Trump critic we believe is just wrong and disrespectful to the deceased Klausutis and her family.
We can’t blame Trump for disliking Scarborough – the two men, who apparently were once friendly, have been engaged in an often-vicious war of words since Trump took office. But as president, Trump should have thicker skin and brush aside what a television host says about him.
As a nation, we are facing a national pandemic in COVID-19. We have praised Trump and his team for doing a good job in helping fight it, but U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., put it best of this situation: “We’re in the middle of a pandemic. He’s the commander in chief of this nation, and it’s causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died. So I would urge him to stop it.”
We would suggest Trump listen to Cheney and others and focus on this national pandemic and on conducting the business of our country instead of tweeting out petty, mean-spirited and false claims about a deceased woman and a man who we believe to be innocent of any wrongdoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.