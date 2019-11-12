Each and every citizen of this country is deeply indebted to our nation’s veterans.
They are people we should all look up to. Whether they served in peacetime or in wartime, they all felt a duty to serve their country. And serve it well they did indeed.
On Saturday, we got to see a good number of these veterans participate in Bowling Green’s annual Veterans Day Parade downtown. For those who didn’t have a chance to see, it really was a sight to see.
On a frigid morning, hundreds of people lined the streets of the parade route and paid their honor and respects to those who served our country so admirably. It was a wonderful feeling knowing that while it is sad that some cities have moved away from Veterans Day parades, ours has continued to embrace it and it seems to get bigger and bigger each year.
It was also inspiring to see the grand marshal of the parade, Leon Tarter, riding with his son, David, in a bright yellow Chevrolet SSR truck in the parade. It was very fitting to see Tarter, a longtime auctioneer, as the grand marshal of the parade. Tarter served very admirably in the European theater during World War II, landing on Utah Beach on D-Day+3, serving as a combat scout whose unit took heavy casualties. At 95, Tarter looked great and appeared to be savoring the occasion.
It was also a real treat to see veterans from different wars marching and riding in cars in the parade and also all of the marching bands, the ROTC groups from different schools, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops and, of course, the flag ceremony at the very end of the parade at the old courthouse in the veterans’ garden.
We were really happy to see such a huge turnout Saturday. It’s really good to know that people in our community think so much of our veterans and all they have given to our country by serving with such distinction and sacrifice.
